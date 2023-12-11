How to craft Dynamite in LEGO Fortnite

Is there anything better than building things in LEGO Fortnite? Of course, there is—destroying stuff. Sometimes, we all get an urge to break things in video games, and LEGO Fortnite is no different. To help you break things, you’re going to need some Dynamite.

Dynamite is pretty easy to make in LEGO Fortnite. All you really need are two ingredients which are fairly straightforward to find. Before you start, make sure you have an upgraded Crafting Station. You’ll need at least green tools to make this process easier. Here’s how you can make things go BOOM in LEGO Fortnite.

Resources needed to craft Dynamite in LEGO Fortnite

Surrender yer Blast Powder, ye scurvy Pirate Skeletons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make dynamite, you’ll need Blast Powder and Knotroot.

Blast Powder – To get this, simply wait for nightfall, grab your strongest sword, and go out exploring until you find the beach biome. You should encounter pirate skeletons as soon as it starts to get dark. Start killing skeletons and you should loot some Blasting Powder in no time.

– To get this, simply wait for nightfall, grab your strongest sword, and go out exploring until you find the beach biome. You should encounter pirate skeletons as soon as it starts to get dark. in no time. Knotroot Rods – This requires a bit more legwork, but shouldn’t be too difficult. First, find a cave. It should be a grassland cave. Once you go into the cave, look for brown swirly vines that appear on the cave walls. The basic ones will be just wood, but the swirlier ones are Knotroot. You’ll need an upgraded axe to obtain a Knotroot Rod. Snowy caves won’t have Knotroot.

Knotroot only grows in dry caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have both of these items, a pop-up will tell you that you can make dynamite. Go to a crafting table and start making some explosive magic.

Dynamite crafting recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What can you do with Dynamite in LEGO Fortnite?

Come over here little skeleton. I’ve got a treat for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using Dynamite, you can blow stuff up, including both enemies and the environment. If you are being chased by a swarm of enemies, dropping a Dynamite can help you out tremendously. Just be careful, since a Dynamite explosion will also hurt you if you’re close to it.

Additionally, you can use Dynamite to blow up rare ores if you are missing appropriate pickaxes, but don’t go crazy with this since you’ll get less resources.

Have fun blowing stuff up in LEGO Fortnite.