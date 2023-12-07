How to get a Bow and Arrow in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, you can craft Bows and Arrows using the Crafting Workbench. To make a Recurve Crossbow, the most basic type of bow, you’ll need five Wooden Rods and one Cord. Meanwhile, for creating Arrows, the requirements are one Wood and one Feather, which will yield eight Arrows.

You can gather part of these items are basic resources in LEGO Fortnite, while you have to refine these same materials or even hunt creatures to get the others.

How to unlock the Recurve Crossbow and Arrow recipe

Protect yourself in that big, LEGO world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the recipes to craft the common Recurve Crossbow and Arrows in LEGO Fortnite, you must complete the following requirements:

Have a Crafting Bench

Craft at least one Wooden Rod from Wood in the Lumber Mill

from Wood in the Lumber Mill Drop or craft at least one Cord from Vines in the Spinning Wheel

Once you complete these three steps, the Recurve Crossbow recipe will be available in the Crafting Bench under the Weapons tab, which is the second icon from left to right.

This will, in turn, reveal the Arrow recipe, which becomes a new, fifth icon on the Crafting Bench menu. If it’s not there yet, you must get a Feather from any creature to unlock the Arrow recipe, and the easiest way to do so is by killing chickens.

All Bow and Arrow recipes in LEGO Fortnite

There is just one rarity for Arrows In LEGO Fortnite, but you can craft Recurve Crossbows in four different rarities. To unlock these, you need to find or craft the required materials from the recipe. For crafting higher rarity weapons, you must upgrade your Crafting Bench to match the rarity of the weapon you want to create.

Here’s the full list of Bow and Arrow recipes: