Things are Wooking good for Fortnite’s new Star Wars collab in Chapter 5, season 2

Fortnite and Star Wars will be combined again in Chapter Five, season two, according to datamined information, with an item that will be particularly appealing for Chewbacca.

Fortnite and Star Wars have a long history, with everything from Lightsabers to The Mandalorian appearing in the Epic Games phenomenon—and now attention seems to be turning to the Wookies.

More Star Wars is coming. Image via Epic Games

Datamines on March 8 reveal the Wookie Bowcaster will be coming to Fortnite at some point during Chapter Five, season two. However, a specific date for the new crossover has not been shared, and given it has come from the source code, plans could still change.

Fortnite players certainly seemed to be excited by the development, and it has renewed calls for Chewbacca to be added as a skin, given it is pretty remarkable everyone’s favorite Wookie has not made an appearance—with the honor of the first Wookie in Fortnite going to Krrsantan.

The addition of the Wookie Bowcaster will be music to Krrsantan’s ears, and hopefully, it isn’t the last Wookie-orientated crossover we see. It may even open the door to further delving into the Star Wars universe.

Future Star Wars collaborations with Fortnite shouldn’t come as a surprise, especially after Disney’s $1.5 billion investment into Epic Games and push to develop its own Fortnite-style universe using its IPs.

For now, though, we can only wait to see what Fortnite has planned for the Wookie Bowcaster, especially as the timing of the collaboration is strange, given Chapter Five, season two focuses on the Greek Pantheon.

I know the Greek Pantheon can be confusing and has plenty of strange characters, but the last time I checked, I don’t recall seeing Wookies guarding the gates of the Underworld alongside Cerberus or glancing down from Mount Olympus.