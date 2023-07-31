Fortnite has collaborated with several anime such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia over the past few years. At the end of July 2023, it was speculated that Jujutsu Kaisen would be the next one featured in Fortnite.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga series first published in 2018 and its TV adaptation was brought to life in 2020. The franchise is one of the most popular in the world and the news that it might be coming to Fortnite as well left the fans of the battle royale game in a frenzy as they would be able to play Fortnite with some of their favorite characters from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Here’s everything we know about the potential collaboration between Jujutsu Kaisen and Fortnite.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen coming to Fortnite?

Jujutsu Kaisen is apparently set to arrive in Fortnite in the future, although it hasn’t been confirmed by Epic Games. A Fortnite data miner BarbieharpFN found skins of three Jujutsu Kaisen characters—Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo—in Fortnite‘s game files on July 29.

Leaks like this are usually reliable and they don’t take too much time to be added to the game. After data miners find an upcoming collab in the game files, it generally takes one week or two before Epic Games add it to Fortnite.

Although the leaks have shown Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo skins in Fortnite, it’s actually unclear if these will be the Jujutsu Kaisen‘s characters joining Fortnite once the collab goes live.

When we had the Dragon Ball and Fortnite crossover in 2022, Epic Games also added new attacks to recreate some of Dragon Ball’s legendary moves in the game on top of the skins, but it’s unclear if the same will happen with Jujutsu Kaisen, although fans would certainly love it.

