Get the most out of Fortnite with our guide to boosting your FPS.

PC is one of the most popular platforms to play Fortnite on, but if you want to give yourself the best possible experience as you search for Victory Royales, you need to have the perfect Fortnite PC settings.

If you’re like me, there’s nothing more frustrating than jumping into a game, only to see your FPS counter nose dive, and the game becomes laggy as it drops frames. Countless times I have jumped out of the Battle Bus to a game that looks like a Powerpoint presentation.

If you encounter this problem, fear not, you are not alone. With a large map and combat happening across the island, it’s no surprise that some PCs can struggle under the weight of Fortnite.

Thankfully, you don’t have to struggle alone, as we’ve put together the ultimate guide to the best Fortnite PC settings, which should help maximize your computer’s performance and boost your FPS.

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite PC system requirements: Minimum, Recommended, and Epic

Before we start diving into the game’s settings, we first need to make sure that your PC can actually run Fortnite. Thankfully, Epic Games has provided us with a full list of system requirements so you can see if you have the parts to play the game with ease.

There are three tiers of requirements, from the minimum specs needed to run the game, through to Epic’s recommended PC build, and a high-performance spec that can run the game at its highest quality.

Minimum requirements

Video Card Intel HD 4000, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Processor Intel Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz Memory 8 GB RAM Operating System Windows 10/11 64-bit

Recommended requirements

Video Card NVIDIA GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU Video Memory 2 GB VRAM Processor Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 3 3300U, or equivalent Memory 16 GB RAM or higher Hard Drive NVMe Solid State Drive Operating System Windows 10/11 64-bit

Epic Quality Preset requirements

Video Card Nvidia RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, or equivalent GPU Video Memory 8 GB VRAM or higher Processor Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x or equivalent Memory 16 GB RAM or higher Hard Drive NVMe Solid State Drive Operating System Windows 10/11 64-bit

Best Fortnite PC settings for FPS

Now that you know your computer can run the game, it’s time to start diving into the settings to optimize your performance.

In this guide, we’re looking at hitting 120 FPS (frames-per-second) during matches and making sure that we are hitting that target consistently so you don’t suffer from frame drops.

Unfortunately, if you have a less powerful machine you’re unlikely to hit that number, but 60 FPS is still a respectable number and won’t affect your gameplay too much.

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 – 16:9

1920 x 1080 – 16:9 Vsync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Rendering Mode: DirectX 12

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Graphics

Brightness: 100%

100% User Interface Contrast: 1x

1x Color Blind Mode: Off

Off Color Blind Strength: 5

5 Motion Blur: Off

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Graphics quality

Anti-Aliasing & Super Resolution: Off

Off 3D Resolution: 100%

100% Dynamic 3D Resolution: Off

Off Nanite Virtualized Geometry: Off

Off Shadows: Off

Off Global Illumination: Ambient Occlusion

Ambient Occlusion Reflections: Off

Off View Distance: High (Epic if your PC can handle it)

High (Epic if your PC can handle it) Textures: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is the recommended FPS for Fortnite?

Truthfully, this is a difficult question to answer, with no set number for everyone. Your recommended FPS is dependent on your hardware—both your PC and your monitor play a part.

If you have a high-end PC with the latest graphics card, then you should be aiming for at least 120 FPS. If your computer is a little older, 60 FPS is still good.

It’s worth remembering though, no matter how powerful your PC is, your monitor can only show a certain number of frames per second. For example, if you have a 60Hz screen, it won’t matter how powerful your computer is, you’ll only be able to see 60 FPS when playing.

Of course, while having the best PC settings will definitely help you, there are other ways you can boost your performance too. Make sure you are giving yourself the best chance at victory possible with our guides to the best Fortnite controller settings and the top Fortnite keybinds for PC.