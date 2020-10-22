Best keyboard bindings for Fortnite | Dot Esports

You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.

Game designers tend to be some of the most brilliant minds that harness their imagination with digital tools. Fortnite existed long before it found success as a battle royale, and it certainly wasn’t built in a short time. As talented as developers may be, it’s professional gamers’ job to find the most optimal ways to play a game.

Professional Fortnite players spend hours finding the best keyboard bindings and the graphical settings. While there’s nothing wrong with playing the default layout that Fortnite configures for you upon launch, it’s just nowhere close to being efficient in terms of movement.

While it’s hard to call a hotkey keyboard “the best” since it is heavily based on personal preference, there have been similarities between some of the top-tier Fortnite pros’ layouts. Taking a look at what pros prioritize while setting up their key bindings can make you more aware of what mechanics they value more than the others.

Being able to switch from running and gunning to suddenly building a fortress is one of the most valuable skills that you can master in Fortnite, and the ultimate hotkey setup should help you accomplish this by reducing the number of hand movements you’d need to make to perform specific actions.

We recommend getting yourself a gaming mouse to take advantage of the additional buttons that will be at a finger’s reach. Assigning some actions to your mouse will free up some much-needed space on your keyboard, and both of your hands will have their own set of hotkeys. Your muscle memory will slowly pick up your new routine, and you’ll start playing Fortnite with less hand movement but with higher actions-per-minute rate (APM).

The following settings were inspired by some of the world’s highest-ranked players like the 2019 Fortnite World Champion, Bugha, Benjyfishy, Mongraal, and MrSavage.

Basic movement key bindings

Move forward: W

W Move left: A

A Move backward: S

S Move right: D Almost every professional Fortnite player uses the decades old key combination of movement. There’s no reason to walk away from a timeless classic unless you’re a left-handed gamer who also uses their mouse with their left hand.

D

Jump: Space

Space Sprint: Disabled / Tab / Caps Lock Most professional players turn on the “Sprint by Default” option, meaning their characters start sprinting as soon as they start moving forward.

Disabled / Tab / Caps Lock Auto-Run: F4 or any function key close to your hand If you’re a looter, you may find yourself rotating more than shooting, so keeping the auto-run keybind close to your hand will save you a lot of energy in the long run.

F4 or any function key close to your hand Crouch: Left Ctrl

Weapon/combat key bindings

Aim Down Sights (ADS): Right mouse button

Right mouse button Fire: Left mouse button

Left mouse button Reload: R / G / Y These three keys are the closest ones to your index finger. Experiment with all of them and see which one works the best for you.

R / G / Y Use: Mouse Wheel Up Building doors is a crucial mechanic to make way into an enemy’s box or to peek. Binding this action to your mouse wheel will help you open and close doors almost instantaneously.

Mouse Wheel Up Harvesting Tool: 1

1 Weapon Slot 1: 2

2 Weapon Slot 2: 3

3 Weapon Slot 3: 4

4 Weapon Slot 4: 5

5 Weapon Slot 5: 6 Prioritize keeping your healing items in your fourth and fifth weapon slots since you’ll only need them a few times throughout a game. Keeping your gun keybinds close will let you switch between them faster.

6

Building key bindings

Wall: Mouse button five Each gaming mouse has a different layout when it comes to numbering its buttons. Mouse button five is the go-to choice of Mongraal and Bugha. If you don’t have the same gaming mouse as them, you can simply assign an easy to reach mouse button.

Mouse button five Floor: C

C Stairs: Mouse button four Having the wall/stair keys on your mouse will let you execute the combo much faster.

Mouse button four Roof: Left Shift

Left Shift Trap: C

C Upgrade/Repair: H

H Rotate building piece: R

R Change building material: Right mouse button

Right mouse button Reset building edit: Right mouse button

How to change your key bindings/hotkeys in Fortnite?

Click on the three stripes located toward the top right of your screen

– Screengrab via Epic Games Open settings which will be on the top of the list that’ll appear

– Screengrab via Epic Games Head over to “Keyboard Controls,” which will have an icon with movement arrows

– Screengrab via Epic Games

While some games give the players the option to copy and paste pre-assembled configs that instantly allow them to start using a selected individual’s settings, Fortnite requires players to change each setting manually.

You’ll need to launch Fortnite and navigate to the main lobby where you’ll see your character.

Click on the three stripes located toward the top right of your screen

Open settings which will be on the top of the list that’ll appear

Head over to “Keyboard Controls,” which will have an icon with movement arrows

Go over each keybind and change them manually with your preferred settings

If you’d like to know more about how changing your keybinds can improve your game or simply prefer a more visual approach, check out the educational guides on YouTube. Remember that some adjustments may just not work for you simply because they work for a professional player, and you can only make each setup better by customizing it to your habits.

It may take a while until you get used to a certain key binding layout, meaning you won’t suddenly turn into the next Fortnite prodigy after clicking on “Apply Settings.” If you believe in your new keyboard layout, give it some time and take it out for a spin in public matches.

You can also use training maps, which are an excellent way to practice building and shooting without joining a match. Completing a routine with your new setup before joining a ranked game every day can reduce the number of errors you’d make and sharpen your mechanical skills at the same time.