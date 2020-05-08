Bugha's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf is one of the biggest names in Fortnite. Sentinel’s superstar was crowned the best player in the world when he took home the first Fortnite World Cup Solos trophy in 2019.

Though Bugha had an audience of 500 viewers on average before the World Cup, the young talent felt the aftermath of his success when he returned to Twitch and started averaging over 10,000 viewers every time he went live.

Fortnite is arguably one of the more complex battle royales on the market since the game requires more than just good aim. Professional players train everyday to sharpen their skills and commit their keybinds and settings to memory.

If you want to play like the world champion, taking a look at how Bugha plays is certainly the right idea. Here’s a full list of Bugha’s Fortnite settings.

Bugha’s video settings

Bugha prefers to keep his video settings at a minimum to achieve the highest number of frames possible. On top of his 150-percent brightness, the pro also uses the Protanope 6 colorblind mode to make his colors even brighter and make it easier to spot enemies in the distance.

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Brightness: 150 percent

150 percent Color Blind Mode / Strength: Protanope 6

Protanope 6 Interface Contrast: 1x

1x View Distance: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Shadows: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

Bugha’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 X-Axis Sensitivity: 12.5 percent

12.5 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity: 12.5 percent

12.5 percent Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Targeting Sensitivity: 30.4 percent

30.4 percent Scope Sensitivity: 39.4 percent

Bugha’s keybinds

Though it may be natural to have most of your building keybinds on your keyboard, building also requires mouse movement. Bugha prefers keeping his Wall and Stair keybinds, the most important building pieces, on his mouse. This allows Bugha to sync his camera movements with his building.

Keeping “Confirm Edit on Release” enabled speeds up the process of editing but it requires a more precise approach to pull it off since you won’t be able to take back your edits.