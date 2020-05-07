The best Fortnite Creative practice courses | Dot Esports

If you want to get better at Fortnite, talent alone can only take you so far. Practicing to keep your skills sharp is a must and most pros practice daily on Creative courses before jumping into the Arena mode.

Unlike most battle royales and tactical shooters, there’s more to Fortnite than having good aim when it comes to rising up the ranks. Building, editing, build fights, and tracking enemies flying in the air are just some of the essentials you need to master to be a competitive Fortnite player.

With Fortnite’s Creative mode, players don’t have to go through several matches with trial and error against real players to practice. People in the community have built great Creative islands that allow you to save time and hone your skills effectively to get better at Fortnite and get that sweet Victory Royale once you actually take your talents into either pub games or Arena matches.

It may be difficult to find a map that you actually like, however, since there are countless practice courses available by different creators. We’ve gathered the best Creative courses that are loved by both Fortnite’s casual and professional community.

Aim practice

While aiming may be the core of every shooter game, Fortnite definitely spices it up with all the jumping around and building. It’s not that hard to hit a moving target while you’re standing still, but more often than not, you’ll find yourself in situations in which you and your opponent are both jumping around each other.

The following practice courses will allow you to train your aim so you’ll be ready to embrace whatever your opponents throw at you.

Skaavok’s aim training

Skavook’s aim training map features a wide range of different scenarios to practice your aim. These include tile frenzy, flick shots, and tracking. Mongraal, one of the most talented Fortnite players in Europe, practices on this map daily on stream before hopping into Arena games or Cash Cups.

Map code: 8022-6842-4965

Geerzy’s Combat Training Course

Geerzy’s Combat Training Course is another aim training map that offers a ton of variety. Some of the scenarios featured on the map also require building to some extent since keeping up your aim while putting up walls and stairs is a crucial part of Fortnite.

All of the targets on the map trigger aim assist. If you’re on a console, this may be the map for you.

Map code: 3443-2839-6606

Teadoh’s Aim Course

Teadoh’s aim course is one of the best maps out there to practice real in-game situations. The map allows players to practice against an AR bot, which makes it easier to master edit shots.

There are also zombies that will be useful to anyone looking to practice their shotgun shots while jumping around.

If you happen to have any performance issues within the map, the creator recommends going to the edge of the map and shooting targets once again to reset the moving projectiles.

Map code: 9588-0826-4314

Flea’s Shotgun Aim Course

Shotguns are an important part of Fortnite’s endgame. As the circle closes, towers start rising and players try their hardest to catch each other off guard with a powerful shotgun shot.

Shotgun fights tend to be hectic, so standing still and practicing your overall aim won’t cut it. Flea’s shotgun aim map features many different scenarios that train you to pull off trick shots that will make your enemies take the L.

Map code: 2537-2393-3308

Building, editing, and warm-up courses

Building is what separates Fortnite from other battle royales. Players can count on their ability to build instead of relying on other structures for cover.

Any player will gradually improve at building as they play the game, but practicing in pub matches will be significantly slower than practice courses since you’ll need to gather materials every game.

Though it may sound easy, building is complex and you may die while editing around building parts to create the perfect cover. To prevent that, practicing building speed and editing is a must while being as accurate as possible.

Nine in one edit course by CanDook

Editing is the way to go if you want to bamboozle your enemies who circle around your structures. A smart and timely edit will allow you to pop out and hit that killing blow while still staying behind cover.

CanDook’s nine in one edit course features nine difficulty levels that aim to help you perfect your editing. You’ll also need to do some building to complete and perfect some of the edits, so it’s also a decent building exercise if you know the basics.

Map code: 7440-4394-8340

Teadoh’s training island v5

Though Teadoh’s training island has everything ranging from aim practice to editing, it really shines when it comes to building. It’s a huge map that features different terrains and allows you to practice unique building scenarios.

Teadoh also updates his maps approximately every four months and showcases everything he adds on his YouTube channel.

Map code: 9243-7965-5788

Cook’s warm-up course

Once you figure out the basics of building and editing, it slowly becomes muscle memory. The best way to improve and train your muscle memory is doing the same edit over and over again.

Cook’s warm-up course has different back-to-back walls that can be edited for hours since it’s almost impossible to reach to the end.

Cook’s video also demonstrates which edits are the best for each line of buildings on the map.

Map code: 6055-7683-6855

Teadoh’s impossible warm-up

The impossible warm-up map basically brings everything together in terms of practicing. You build, edit, and shoot the targets that appear in between walls. Once you start getting used to the flow, you’ll start getting faster and more accurate.

The occasional targets that appear are perfect for simulating an actual build fight since you’ll be running into enemy players you didn’t even know were there.

Map code: 9166-5951-6941