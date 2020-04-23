Mongraal’s Fortnite settings, keybinds, sensitivity | Dot Esports

Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson is one of the most talented Fortnite players in Europe. The young superstar qualified for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals four times. With high expectations from the community, Mongraal placed sixth in duos and 13th in solos, becoming one of the highest-earning Fortnite players.

Though Mongraal doesn’t stream that often, he averages around 28,000 viewers when he goes live on Twitch. He prefers focusing on tournaments and plays scrims daily off-stream.

To improve at Fortnite, daily training is a must alongside pure talent. Though training daily may make up for any skill that you lack, not training will cause your talents to become rusty.

If you want to attempt to play like Mongraal, trying out his settings is a decent idea. Remember that you can always customize his settings even further to make them right just for you.

Here are Mongraal’s Fortnite settings.

Mongraal’s video settings

Mongraal adjusts his video settings to get the highest possible FPS, with one exception. His view distance setting is set to epic, which may be overkill since the rendering distance for players doesn’t get affected by this setting. It allows him to locate loot and see the storm better, however.

As for his colorblind setting, Mongraal isn’t color blind, but he prefers to keep it at Deuteranope 10 to see through the storm and spot enemies faster.

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Brightness: 98 percent

98 percent Color Blind Mode / Strength: Deuteranope 10

Deuteranope 10 Interface Contrast: 1.09x

1.09x View Distance: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Shadows: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

Mongraal’s mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 X-Axis Sensitivity: 4.9 percent

4.9 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity: 4.9 percent

4.9 percent Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Targeting Sensitivity: 29.0 percent

29.0 percent Scope Sensitivity: 29.0 percent

Mongraal’s keybinds

With his keybinds, Mongraal seems to prioritize playing with his mouse when it comes to building. Keeping his building buttons on his mouse frees up space on his keyboard and also makes switching to his guns easier. He prefers having three of his guns and his harvesting tool right around his movement keys, too.