Bugha is the first Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals champion

Sentinels’ player Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf is the Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals champion. He scored 59 points across six matches today—26 points ahead of second place—to easily win the tournament.

Bugha will take home $3 million after becoming the first Fortnite World Cup Solo champion.

He never left the top spot of the standings today. In his first match, Bugha got his only Victory Royale with nine eliminations to score 19 points, nine more than the second-place player after that match. Despite having a scoreless second match, he recovered in all of the others to always score a few points for placement and eliminations, which added up with his impressive game one performance to help him secure the title.

Bugha’s win seemed unavoidable as soon as match five ended when he was ahead of second place by 15 points. That means he would’ve needed to go scoreless in match six while second place had to get a Victory Royale with at least six eliminations to overcome him and steal the championship. But that didn’t happen.

The Solo Finals wrapped up the Fortnite World Cup weekend. Along with Bugha’s title, European duo David “aqua” W. and Emil “Nyhrox” Pedersen became the first Duos world champions on Saturday and the Fish Fam team won the first Creative World Cup on Friday.

Epic has yet to announce if it’ll host another Fortnite World Cup in 2020, but the company confirmed that a new tournament called the Fortnite Championship Series will begin once season 10 starts. Not much is known about what this new series is and how players can compete or qualify for tournaments in this system.

You can check the full standings of the Solo Finals on Epic’s website.