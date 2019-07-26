The first day of the Fortnite World Cup Finals has started. Before players compete in the main Duos and Solo events, other players have been organized in teams to compete at the Creative Finals this Friday.

There are 32 players split into eight teams for this stage of the competition. All of them comprise of at least one big Fortnite streamer or professional player, like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Corentin “Gotaga” Houssein, and another two or three players who have qualified to the Finals through the Creative Trials of each of these creators.

Here are the standings of the Fortnite World Cup Creative Finals. You’ll find the overall scores at the top with each team’s performance per map right after it.

This story is being updated in real time as matches and sets conclude.

Overall standings

Currently, teams are playing in the first match of the second set. They will compete in a total of four sets of three matches each.

Placement Team Prize Money ($) First Funky Fighters 100,000 Second Llama Record Co. 85,000 Third Raven’s Revenge 75,000 Fourth Cuddle Crew 55,000 Fifth Lil Whip Warriors 55,000 Sixth Fish Fam 50,000 Seventh Sunshine Soldiers 50,000 Eighth Chicken Champions 40,000

Standings per map

First set – Sky Station Showdown

Overall

This is the sum of each team’s score across all three matches of this first set. The score per match follows this table.

Match Three

Placement Team Points First Raven’s Revenge 1,000 Second Cuddle Crew 990 Third Llama Record Co. 792 Fourth Sunshine Soldiers 669 Fifth Lil Whip Warriors 450 Sixth Fish Fam 432 Seventh Chicken Champions 333 Eighth Funky Fighters 294

Match two

Placement Team Points First Funky Fighters 1,000 Second Lil Whip Warriors 792 Third Fish Fam 765 Fourth Chicken Champions 720 Fifth Raven’s Revenge 684 Sixth Llama Record Co. 675 Seventh Cuddle Crew 321 Eighth Sunshine Soldiers 306

Match one