Here are Fortnite World Cup Creative Finals scores and standings

The first day of games has started.

Image via Epic Games

The first day of the Fortnite World Cup Finals has started. Before players compete in the main Duos and Solo events, other players have been organized in teams to compete at the Creative Finals this Friday.

There are 32 players split into eight teams for this stage of the competition. All of them comprise of at least one big Fortnite streamer or professional player, like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Corentin “Gotaga” Houssein, and another two or three players who have qualified to the Finals through the Creative Trials of each of these creators.

Here are the standings of the Fortnite World Cup Creative Finals. You’ll find the overall scores at the top with each team’s performance per map right after it.

This story is being updated in real time as matches and sets conclude.

Overall standings

Currently, teams are playing in the first match of the second set. They will compete in a total of four sets of three matches each.

PlacementTeamPrize Money ($)
FirstFunky Fighters100,000
SecondLlama Record Co.85,000
ThirdRaven’s Revenge75,000
FourthCuddle Crew55,000
FifthLil Whip Warriors55,000
SixthFish Fam50,000
SeventhSunshine Soldiers50,000
EighthChicken Champions40,000

Standings per map

First set – Sky Station Showdown

Overall

PlacementTeamPrize Money ($)
FirstFunky Fighters100,000
SecondLlama Record Co.85,000
ThirdRaven’s Revenge75,000
FourthCuddle Crew55,000
FifthLil Whip Warriors55,000
SixthFish Fam50,000
SeventhSunshine Soldiers50,000
EighthChicken Champions40,000

This is the sum of each team’s score across all three matches of this first set. The score per match follows this table.

Match Three

PlacementTeamPoints
FirstRaven’s Revenge1,000
SecondCuddle Crew990
Third Llama Record Co.792
FourthSunshine Soldiers669
FifthLil Whip Warriors450
SixthFish Fam432
SeventhChicken Champions333
EighthFunky Fighters294

Match two

PlacementTeamPoints
FirstFunky Fighters1,000
SecondLil Whip Warriors792
ThirdFish Fam765
FourthChicken Champions720
FifthRaven’s Revenge684
SixthLlama Record Co.675
SeventhCuddle Crew321
EighthSunshine Soldiers306

Match one

PlacementTeamPoints
FirstLlama Record Co.1,000
SecondFunky Fighters912
ThirdFish Fam813
FourthSunshine Soldiers561
FifthLil Whip Warriors474
SixthChicken Champions417
SeventhCuddle Crew417
EighthRaven’s Revenge357