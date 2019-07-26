The first day of the Fortnite World Cup Finals has started. Before players compete in the main Duos and Solo events, other players have been organized in teams to compete at the Creative Finals this Friday.
There are 32 players split into eight teams for this stage of the competition. All of them comprise of at least one big Fortnite streamer or professional player, like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Corentin “Gotaga” Houssein, and another two or three players who have qualified to the Finals through the Creative Trials of each of these creators.
Here are the standings of the Fortnite World Cup Creative Finals. You’ll find the overall scores at the top with each team’s performance per map right after it.
This story is being updated in real time as matches and sets conclude.
Overall standings
Currently, teams are playing in the first match of the second set. They will compete in a total of four sets of three matches each.
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money ($)
|First
|Funky Fighters
|100,000
|Second
|Llama Record Co.
|85,000
|Third
|Raven’s Revenge
|75,000
|Fourth
|Cuddle Crew
|55,000
|Fifth
|Lil Whip Warriors
|55,000
|Sixth
|Fish Fam
|50,000
|Seventh
|Sunshine Soldiers
|50,000
|Eighth
|Chicken Champions
|40,000
Standings per map
First set – Sky Station Showdown
Overall
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money ($)
|First
|Funky Fighters
|100,000
|Second
|Llama Record Co.
|85,000
|Third
|Raven’s Revenge
|75,000
|Fourth
|Cuddle Crew
|55,000
|Fifth
|Lil Whip Warriors
|55,000
|Sixth
|Fish Fam
|50,000
|Seventh
|Sunshine Soldiers
|50,000
|Eighth
|Chicken Champions
|40,000
This is the sum of each team’s score across all three matches of this first set. The score per match follows this table.
Match Three
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|First
|Raven’s Revenge
|1,000
|Second
|Cuddle Crew
|990
|Third
|Llama Record Co.
|792
|Fourth
|Sunshine Soldiers
|669
|Fifth
|Lil Whip Warriors
|450
|Sixth
|Fish Fam
|432
|Seventh
|Chicken Champions
|333
|Eighth
|Funky Fighters
|294
Match two
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|First
|Funky Fighters
|1,000
|Second
|Lil Whip Warriors
|792
|Third
|Fish Fam
|765
|Fourth
|Chicken Champions
|720
|Fifth
|Raven’s Revenge
|684
|Sixth
|Llama Record Co.
|675
|Seventh
|Cuddle Crew
|321
|Eighth
|Sunshine Soldiers
|306
Match one
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|First
|Llama Record Co.
|1,000
|Second
|Funky Fighters
|912
|Third
|Fish Fam
|813
|Fourth
|Sunshine Soldiers
|561
|Fifth
|Lil Whip Warriors
|474
|Sixth
|Chicken Champions
|417
|Seventh
|Cuddle Crew
|417
|Eighth
|Raven’s Revenge
|357