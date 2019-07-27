Aqua and Nyhrox are the Fortnite World Cup Duos champions

The Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals are over and the European duo of David “aqua” W. and Emil “Nyhrox” Pedersen came in first to win $3 million today.

They had the highest score among all 50 duos across six matches this afternoon. Adding up points for standings and eliminations, they scored 51 points, four points ahead of second-place duo Rojo and Wolfies.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Aqua will be playing in the Solo Finals tomorrow representing Europe after qualifying in week seven of the Open Qualifiers.

Aqua and Nyrox quickly rose up the standings in this competition after they got two Victory Royales in a row in matches four and five. In the last match, they had an impressive number of eliminations to surpass Saf and Zayt, who were in first place going into the final game. This kept them ahead of other players who also surpassed the former leaders.

The Duos part of the Fortnite World Cup Finals are now complete. Fans already watched the Creative Finals on Friday and will now wait for the Solo Finals, which start at 12pm CT tomorrow (July 28). First place will earn $3 million, but they won’t have a duo to share that prize money with.