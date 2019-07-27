The second day of the Fortnite World Cup has just started with the Duos Finals. This is the first main event featuring only players who qualified through the 10-week Open Qualifiers and they’ll fight for the lion’s share of a $20 million prize pool.

There are 20 duos from Europe, 15 from North America East, five from North America West, and three from Brazil, Oceania, and Asia.

The teams will compete across six matches and their final placements will be decided by the sum of their points in each match. A Victory Royale is worth 10 points, placing second to fifth is worth seven, placing sixth to 10th is worth five, and placing 11th to 15th is worth three points. All duos also score one point for each elimination they get.

Here are the standings for the top 10 teams in this weekend’s Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals.

Duos Finals Standings

These are the overall standings after two matches out of six. Players are currently getting ready for match five.

The scoreboard for each match can be found after the main standings.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Scoreboard per match

Match four

Match three

Screengrab via Epic Games

Match two

Screengrab via Epic Games

Match one