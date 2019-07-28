What is the Fortnite Championship Series?

A surprising announcement was revealed midway through the Fortnite World Cup Finals today.

SUND0WN, a host at the event, introduced the Fortnite Championship Series. He said it’ll debut next season, bringing together some of the best players in the world.

https://clips.twitch.tv/NaiveObeseChowderKevinTurtle

Other than the name, we know very little about the upcoming event. But Epic Games might be creating its take on the LCS (League of Legends Championship Series).

If the LCS is anything to go by, the Fortnite Championship Series could be a weekly league with a point system leading up to a potential playoff or postseason competition. The top players could then advance to the finals for a slice of the prize pool. This is just speculation right now, though—we honestly have no idea how it’ll work.

We’ll update this article once Epic reveals the full details about the Fortnite Championship Series.