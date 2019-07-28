The last portion of the Fortnite World Cup is underway with the Solo Finals. Players have started their series of six matches to find out who will take home the $3 million grand prize and become the first Fortnite world champion.

Players will be ranked according to the sum of their scores in each match, and the player with the most points will be the champion. They can earn points for their placements, which rewards their survivability, and for their number of eliminations. Players who place from 16th to 25th will score three points, sixth to 15th will earn five points, second to fifth will score seven points, and the winner of each match earns 10.

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals and the overall placements after each match.

Solo Finals standings

These are the overall standings after match five of six. The players are getting ready to start the sixth match.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Scoreboard per match

Match five

Match four

Match three

Match two

Screengrab via Epic Games

Match one