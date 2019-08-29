Best wireless gaming mouse

If you’re in the market for a new mouse, there are plenty of good options. Wires and cables can be infuriating to fix or clear on your desk, leaving unnecessary clutter and an extra wire you need to hide to have a clean setup. Wireless mouses remove this clutter entirely.

When choosing a new mouse, there are multiple factors to consider, including price, hand size, grip, and comfortability. But some wireless mouses reign supreme as the best on the market.

Here are the best wireless mouse options available right now.

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse: The best performer

Image via Amazon/Logitech

The best wireless mouse you can purchase is the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse. Used and made by professional esports athletes, this mouse still holds the top spot as the No. 1 wireless gaming mouse on the market.

It has an incredibly fast one-millisecond response time connection, which lets the users play without delay, just like the pros. The mouse uses a new HERO sensor that allows for precise movement and swift flicks. This advantage is amplified by the mouse having no cords other than for charging.

Some players need multiple side buttons for various hotkey assignments. The Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse has two on each side. And another positive is that both can be removed if users don’t require them, allowing for a clean mouse feel in the palm without any annoying bumps.

The mouse is extremely light at only 80 grams, making it one of the lightest mouses on this list. The mouse can even poll up to 16,000 DPI.

The price may be one of the biggest dealbreakers for this mouse, however. It costs around $207, making it the most expensive mouse on this list. But this is the best mouse overall in terms of performance and it definitely wouldn’t let you down.

Pros: Extremely light, four programmable buttons, one millisecond response time, next-generation HERO sensor, high DPI rate.

Cons: High price at around $207.

Who should buy it?: Gamers who require the best performing mouse and a high DPI rate.

Price: $207

Logitech G703 Wireless Gaming Mouse: The most comfortable

Image via Amazon/Logitech

The Logitech G703 Wireless Gaming Mouse is the sibling of the Logitech G Pro. It features many of the same positives at a cheaper price but with a slight dip in performance, making it one of the best and most comfortable wireless options.

The mouse has an ergonomic design compared to the G Pro, which allows it to be much more comfortable for those who game for long hours. The mouse features two buttons on one side, two less than the G Pro.

This mouse features a one-millisecond response time, the same as the G Pro. It doesn’t have a HERO sensor, unlike its relative, since the mouse has an enhanced PMW3366 sensor, which is still one of the best on the market.

The DPI is very high at 12,000 max. That’s less than the G Pro but higher than most other mice on the market.

Pros: Lower price than the G Pro, extremely fast response time, ergonomic design for comfortability.

Cons: Lack of HERO sensor, heavier than the G Pro at 107 grams, two buttons on the side that cannot be removed.

Who should buy it?: Gamers who game for long hours at a time and need a comfortable and highly-reliable mouse.

Price: $114.88

Razer Mamba Wireless: The cheaper option

Image via Razer

The two previously-mentioned mice are expensive in comparison to the majority of wired mice. But this next product is one of the best values if you want a wireless mouse.

The Razer Mamba Wireless features Razer’s proprietary adaptive frequency technology, which reduces the input delay of using a wireless mouse compared to a wired mouse. Therefore, the mouse is extremely responsive and reliable.

Similar to the Logitech G703, this mouse features an ergonomic design with its swift edges to ensure comfortability. The mouse is slightly heavier than the G Pro at 104 grams, but it’s still a good weight for a mouse.

Another positive is the DPI. It’s the same as the Logitech G Pro, polling at 16,000 DPI.

The mouse features two buttons on the side of it, two less than the G Pro.

Pros: Comfortable, cheap, ergonomic, high DPI rate.

Cons: Two buttons only, heavier than the G Pro.

Who should buy it? Those who require a good wireless mouse at a cheap price.

Price: $99.99

Overall, there isn’t a specific mouse that everyone should buy. There are some that beat the competition in terms of performance, like the G Pro, but fail in other areas, like pricing. Users need to choose a mouse that best suits their individual needs.