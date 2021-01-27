The best Fortnite controller settings and sensitivity configuration | Dot Esports

Using a mouse and keyboard setup isn’t the only way to play Fortnite. It’s only natural for a title that has console ports to be compatible with controllers on PC as well, and unlike most shooter titles on the market, the controller players aren’t playing with a disadvantage in Fortnite.

Though aiming precisely with a controller is slightly more difficult than using a mouse/keyboard combination, Fortnite’s aim assist does its best to even the odds. Despite being nerfed, aim assist is still a powerful ally to controller players, but it isn't the only weapon in their arsenal.

Even with aim assist, you’ll need to fine tune your settings to match your play style so that you can reliably take down squads without any misfires. Some players will prefer a slower aim curve as opposed to higher sensitivity settings, while others will need a fast aim to match their hectic gameplay style. You’ll need to decide on the type of player you are before tweaking your sensitivity options, unless you’re looking to adapt to what professional players prefer when it comes to their sensitivity settings.

Regardless of their playstyles, most high-level controller players have similar layouts. The following settings were based on controller players like Sway, Aydan, and Xtra Reet. Take them out for a spin in a regular match after applying, and feel free to make the necessary adjustments that you see fit. You can only improve these settings with your own configurations since only you can make them better for yourself.

Here are the best Fortnite controller and sensitivity settings that will take you to the next level.

The best sensitivity options in Fortnite

Sensitivity settings are mostly personal preference since they’ll even vary on the type of controller you have. A controller with sensitive movement sticks may require you to increase your deadzone settings to make it more precise.

You can search for professional players that use the same controller as you and make your way from there. The following sensitivity settings were mostly customized for PlayStation and Xbox controllers, but you should still take the time to see if the values are right for you before hopping into a game

Build mode sensitivity multiplier : 1.6x

: 1.6x Edit mode sensitivity multiplier : 1.6x

: 1.6x Use advanced options : On You’ll need to turn on the advanced sensitivity options to gain access to the remaining settings.

: On

Advanced - look sensitivity

Look horizontal speed : 50 percent

: 50 percent Look vertical speed : 60 percent

: 60 percent Turning horizontal boost : Zero percent

: Zero percent Turning vertical boost : Zero percent

: Zero percent Turning boost ramp time : Zero seconds

: Zero seconds Instant boost when building: On

Advanced - aim down sights (ADS) sensitivity

ADS look horizontal speed : 17 percent

: 17 percent ADS look vertical speed : 17 percent Keeping your horizontal and vertical at the same value is essential to make sure that your aim doesn’t fasten up as you move your camera in different angles.

: 17 percent ADS turning horizontal boost : Zero percent

: Zero percent ADS turning vertical boost : Zero percent Boost settings usually decrease accuracy since they’ll make your camera spin faster as you hold onto your movement sticks.

: Zero percent ADS turning boost ramp time: Zero seconds

Advanced - sensitivity

Look dampening time : 0.20 seconds

: 0.20 seconds Look input curve : Exponential

: Exponential Aim assist strength : 100 percent Aim assist is what separates the best controller players from the decent ones. You’ll learn how to abuse the aim assist to your advantage as you play more Fortnite, and setting it to its maximum value will make it easier.

: 100 percent

Controller deadzone

Move stick deadzone : Six percent

: Six percent Look stick deadzone : Six percent Lower deadzone values makes your analogs more sensitive to movement. Setting them to zero percent may cause some misscliks so you should find that sweet spot for you between three and 10 percent.

: Six percent

Foot controller

Enable foot controller : On

: On Foot controller dead zone : One percent

: One percent Foot controller max throttle : One percent Foot controller is another important setting that you’ll need to spend some time experimenting with. Some players will prefer an accelerating aim to scout around faster, while others will prioritize accuracy. The foot controller settings will adjust the acceleration of your overall sensitivity, and keeping on the lower side of the spectrum has been a common preference amongst professional players.

: One percent

Controller keybinds

Most high-level competitive players use a version of the Builder Pro controller layout. While there are some that just adapt to the default Builder Pro layout, most prefer making their personal adjustments.

Builder Pro and its variations makes building feel almost instantaneous, allowing controller players to match keyboard/mouse users when it comes to building speed.

Combat controls

If you use a third-party tool to communicate with your squad mates like Discord, you can free up the Push to Talk keybind to use it for other keys that you may need quick access to.

LT : Aim down sights

: Aim down sights LB : Previous weapon

: Previous weapon RT : Attack / confirm

: Attack / confirm RB : Next weapon

: Next weapon Direction Pad Up : Inventory

: Inventory Direction Pad Left : Place marker

: Place marker Direction Pad Right : Map

: Map Direction Pad Down : Push to talk

: Push to talk Triangle / Y Button : Toggle pickaxe

: Toggle pickaxe Square / X Button : Reload / interact

: Reload / interact Circle / B Button : Switch mode

: Switch mode Cross / A Button : Jump

: Jump L3 :: Sprint / auto sprint

:: Sprint / auto sprint R3 : Crouch

: Crouch Options Button : Game menu

: Game menu Touch Pad: Map

Build controls

LT : Stair piece (select / place)

: Stair piece (select / place) LB : Roof piece /select / place)

: Roof piece /select / place) RT : Wall piece (select / place)

: Wall piece (select / place) RB : Floor piece (select / place)

: Floor piece (select / place) Direction Pad Up : Inventory

: Inventory Direction Pad Left : Change material / trap

: Change material / trap Direction Pad Right : Map

: Map Direction Pad Down : Push to talk

: Push to talk Triangle / Y Button : Toggle pickaxe

: Toggle pickaxe Square / X Button : Trap picker / place / interact

: Trap picker / place / interact Circle / B Button : Switch mode

: Switch mode Cross / A Button : Jump

: Jump L3 :: Sprint / auto sprint

:: Sprint / auto sprint R3 : Rotate / repair / change trap

: Rotate / repair / change trap Options Button : Game menu

: Game menu Touch Pad: Map

Edit controls