Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite is constantly evolving its map to keep players on their toes and give them new places to explore with each new season. As part of Fortnite Chapter Four, season two, Epic Games has introduced a new biome and a giant neon city as part of the futuristic Japanese theme. With this new map change, many players are curious about where to land.

There will likely continue to be some kind of map changes in the coming weeks, with the best landing spots having the potential to change. Here’s all the information you need to know about the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

What are the best landing spots in Chapter four, season two?

Image via Epic Games

The beginning of Chapter Four brought together the pieced-together island after the Fractured event, with it being generally well-received by fans. Now the major changes in the southeast are likely to impress a lot of fans. The new Mega City is likely to be a hotly contested POI, replacing Tilted Towers from previous Chapters of Fortnite.

These are some of the best places to land on the new Chapter Four, season two map.

Mega City

This POI has been rumored and leaked to death ahead of its release in Chapter Four, season two thanks to its large nature and neon features. While it will likely be busy for as long as it’s around, it’s worth it thanks to the large amount of loot that’s likely to be found there. It will be easy to get out of trouble thanks to the grindable rails and new vehicles likely to be found there.

Brutal Bastion

This is a really strong base for an occupying force on the island and there are a lot of different places to find loot here. It’s also the second biggest POI behind the new Mega City, so it’s likely that you can avoid being overrun by enemies while you load up on loot and weapons. There are also no bosses at this POI, so you don’t have to fear getting attacked by an overpowered NPC either.

Knotty Nets

This looks to be the east coast and an island that has a collection of houses that are ripe for looting. It also has the benefit that the houses are pretty spread out, so looting is likely to go a bit smoother than in places like the Mega City where everything is close together. Solo players can claim a house and find a decent weapon before moving on to the other buildings in the area.