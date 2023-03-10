Fortnite MEGA is getting ready to begin and players from across the world can’t wait to find out more about what’s included in the game’s next season. As with each new season, Fortnite has seen a major change to the map with the addition of a new biome and a number of POIs located inside it that players have never seen before.

It looks like this new biome might have been caused by the red rift in the final days of Fortnite Chapter Four, bringing with it a range of new characters and POIs.

Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the POIs and locations in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

What are the new POIs in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two?

Image via Epic Games

There will be four new POIs, according to the official map provided by Epic Games in the season’s blog post.

These POIs will all be located in the blueish biome. They include:

Mega City: Previously leaked in screenshots by data miners in recent days, a very large city with neon light rails you can grind on to get around.

Steamy Springs: A nice Japanese hot spring with cherry blossoms sitting around the POI.

Kenjutsu Crossing: A more uneventful POI with a small neighborhood and a larger building located on the southern tip of the island.

Knotty Nets: There are a lot of hills for cover around this area with an island off the east coast.

The Mega City is sure to be the main attraction out of all the new POIs, with it likely replacing Tilted Towers as the highly congested POI on the island. It will likely have the highest occurrence of loot and new vehicles, so be wary of these areas when servers go back online.