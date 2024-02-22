All Lady Gaga skins and cosmetics in Fortnite Festival

Little Monsters, rejoice! Lady Gaga is the guest of honor for Fortnite Festival season two, which runs from February to April. And if you’re interested in getting all the special items from this collaboration, you”ll be wondering what they are.

The long-awaited second season of the music-themed event Fortnite Festival begins on Feb. 22 and ends on April 21. That is plenty of time to grind quests and collect all the rewards. For any Lady Gaga superfans out there, that means, of course, the skins and cosmetics inspired by her—mainly by her most recent album and tour, Chromatica.

Here are all the Lady Gaga skins and cosmetics in Fortnite Festival.

Fortnite Festival: All Lady Gaga skins and cosmetics

Lady Gaga’s collaboration with Fortnite Festival comes in two fronts: One is the Premium Reward Track for the Festival Pass, and the other is the Item Shop. The Premium Reward Track costs 1,800 V-Bucks to unlock and features a handful of Gaga-related exclusive rewards. Eeach of the Item Shop cosmetics has its own price.

Item Shop skins and cosmetics

A few of the Lady Gaga items will be available for purchase in the Item Shop. Image via Epic Games

Chromatica Armor Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks;

Chromatica Bass: 1,000 V-Bucks;

Chromatica Mic: 1,000 V-Bucks;

“Stupid Love” Jam Track: 500 V-Bucks;

Rain Check Emote: 500 V-Bucks.

All the available Lady Gaga Jam Tracks. Image via Epic Games

In addition to the list above, you can now also find the following hit songs as Jam Tracks, with each costing 500 V-Bucks:

“Applause”

“Bloody Mary”

“Born This Way”

“The Edge of Glory”

“Just Dance”

“Rain On Me”

Chromatica Guitar and Chromatica Keytar

Chromatica-themed guitar and keytar are also part of the pass. Image via Epic Games

The keytar is familiar to any Little Monster, and this one is heavily inspired by the artwork and theme of Chromatica. So is the classic guitar that comes earlier in the reward track.

Poker Face

Now you can jam to “Poker Face” in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Now, this is not a Fortnite cosmetic item you can wear, but Gaga’s 2008 megahit “Poker Face” is also in the Premium Reward Track. It can be unlocked as a Jam Track after Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” and Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me.”

The Gaga Collection Loading Screen, Kindness Punk Emote, and Electric Sine Back Bling

Open the Festival Pass to view quests and track your rewards. Image via Epic Games

Three more confirmed Gaga-themed rewards for the Premium Reward Track, according to Epic Games, are:

The Gaga Collection Loading Screen

Kindness Punk Emote

Electric Sine Back Bling

Enigmatic Gaga Outfit

The Enigmatic Gaga Outfit is inspired by a real-life outfit from the Chromatica Ball stadium tour. Image via Epic Games

The final reward is none other than an outfit inspired by an iconic look from Gaga’s Chromatica Ball stadium tour: The purple bodysuit worn in Europe during Act IV of the show, designed by Nange Magro of Dead Lotus Couture.

According to Dead Lotus Couture, the suit is a homage to French designer Thierry Mugler, who passed away in 2022. Gaga collaborated frequently with his brand, MUGLER, from the early days of her career to the Born This Way era.

Here is what the MUGLER outfit looks like in real life:

Fortnite Festival season two runs from Thursday, Feb. 22, with the launch of v28.30, to April 21 at 11pm CT. Make sure to grab all the rewards until then!