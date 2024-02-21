Category:
Fortnite

Lady Gaga, Nelly, Soundgarden, and more join Fortnite Festival in season 2

A data mine has revealed all.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 10:27 am
Lady Gaga's Fortnite skin
Image via Epic Games

Fortnite gamers, it’s time to put on your “Poker Face,” give a round of “Applause,” pour yourself a “Bloody Mary,” and “Just Dance” because you were “Born This Way” to play as Lady Gaga in battle royale.

Recommended Videos

That’s right, Lady Gaga is the featured artist in Fortnite Festival’s season two Festival Pass. The singer and songwriter teased the collaboration yesterday, but the official announcement from Epic Games has shown off all that’s coming with Gaga inside of season two.

Lady Gaga customization items in Fortnite
Gamers go googoo for Gaga. Image via Epic Games

The Gaga collab includes two skins, along with emotes, a back bling, Fortnite Festival instrument cosmetics, and a lot more. A total of eight Lady Gaga songs will be coming to Fortnite’s musical Guitar Hero-like game mode, including the ones mentioned above, plus “Rain On Me,” “The Edge of Glory,” and “Stupid Love.”

Other songs that will be added as part of season two tomorrow include “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly, “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden, and “Topic” by Breaking Me. Other songs will be added throughout the season, as was the case in season one.

This season’s Festival Pass includes 22 rewards, half for free and half for part of the Premium Reward Track for 1,800 V-Bucks, including a second skin for Gaga. Another skin will be a part of the item shop throughout the season.

Some other rewards in the Festival Pass include sprays, emotes, further instrument skins, and several other cosmetics and songs, like the additional tunes mentioned above, so there’s plenty of reason to hop online and jam out with your squad when it’s time to take a break from Fortnite’s other game modes like battle royale, LEGO Fortnite, or Rocket Racing.

Fortnite Festival season 2 Festival Pass
Jam out and unlock rewards. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Festival’s season two begins tomorrow and will run through April 22.

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.