God of War's Kratos is coming to Fortnite as a new skin | Dot Esports

Things are about to get angry.

Kratos from God of War is an upcoming skin in Fortnite, according to new leaks.

The PlayStation collaboration with Fortnite was first teased by Sony itself in a tweet this afternoon and data miners soon posted an image of Kratos in Fortnite not long after.

The skin will be 2018’s God of War version of Kratos, as opposed to his look from the original trilogy. Kratos sports a beard and chest armor to go along with his ashy white skin and red war paint.

It’s unclear when the Kratos skin will become available and how it will be obtained, but it’s possible that it could be a PlayStation-exclusive, considering the God of War franchise is owned and published by Sony.

Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image) pic.twitter.com/S6lgYMcGJR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

Kratos would be yet another awesome addition to Fortnite in a long list of amazing collaborations by Epic Games, including Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and many other great IP’s.

Season five of Fortnite’s second chapter began today, featuring The Mandalorian and much more.