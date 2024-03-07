Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date

As Fortnite Chapter Five season two gears up to immerse players in the mythological world of Greek gods, anticipation is skyrocketing. This new twist to the battle royale will start early on March 8, around 1am to 5am CT. Check out our countdown while you’re waiting to jump into the new season.

What times does Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 update launch?

PANDORA'S BOX HAS OPENED ‼️



5 DAYS REMAIN TILL FORTNITE SEASON 2! 🏛️ pic.twitter.com/d12zCVtPRf — Rezztro (@Rezztro) March 3, 2024

Epic Games announced that Fortnite Chapter Five season two will launch on March 8, as seen in the game’s News section. Based on past updates, the release is expected to happen between 1am and 5am CT, with downtime starting at 1am and the game likely going live with the new season by 5am.

The season’s theme revolves around Greek gods, a concept Epic has hinted at on the game’s official X (previously Twitter) account since March 4. But even before that, a unique live event occurred on March 3, where players unlocked a large box chained to a giant hand emerging from the ground that resembles Pandora’s Box, suggesting the introduction of godly powers into Fortnite’s universe. The images Epic has been posting are probably previews of new Battle Pass skins for Chapter Five season two, though the company has yet to confirm that.

Expected content coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Eight constellations, eight characters? Image via Epic Games

In the upcoming Fortnite season, Greek god skins are almost certain to appear. From the constellations seen in Pandora’s Box, it looks like we’ll get eight skins: Zeus, Cerberus, Hades, Aphrodite, Poseidon, Medusa, Artemis, and Ares. Some, like Zeus and Hades, were hinted at in recent Epic tweets.

Also, early Fortnite leaks by iFireMonkey, HYPEX, and ShiinaBR point to potential new collaboration skins for Chapter Five season two based on information from the game files and previous surveys sent to players. While Epic Games hasn’t confirmed these leaks, the evidence suggests these are the ones that might be coming:

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Jujutsu Kaisen

Young Kratos from the God of War series

On the teasers front, Mark Rein, the vice president of Epic Games, summed up Fortnite Chapter Five season two with the word “wings.” What this means isn’t clear yet—it could hint at a new type of cosmetic or perhaps an item that lets players fly across the map.

We will update this story once new information becomes available.