Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games currently out right now, drawing in millions of players every year. Since Epic Games is constantly evolving Fortnite with new content, it makes sense that it might occasionally run into some bugs.

Right now, many players are encountering the LS-0016 error as they try to launch Fortnite. Here’s all you need to know about how to fix the LS-0016 error code in Fortnite.

How to fix LS-0016 error in Fortnite

When trying to launch Fortnite from the Epic Games Launcher, players will notice that the error code “LS-0016” will pop up. Clicking on this code will take you to Epic Games website, where you can search the error code. According to the official entry for LS-0016, this error code means that the game is currently unavailable.

On Oct. 3, 2022, players are getting this error code due to Epic taking Fortnite‘s servers offline. Unfortunately, the servers will be offline all night and into tomorrow morning. The developer said that it encountered some kind of issue that required the servers be taken offline until downtime is finished early tomorrow morning.

Due to an issue, we are entering downtime early. Update 22.10 will still release tomorrow October 4th.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/2wFY2Rcrt6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 3, 2022

With the servers being down, that means players can’t access their cosmetics, Creative mode, the Battle Royale, or Save the World. Instead, they’ll need to find something else to play while they wait for the servers to come back online sometime around 5am tomorrow. It may release later if Epic Games has trouble fixing this bug and implementing the new update.

Epic took down the servers without any warning, which isn’t something the developer usually does. We may hear more about this sudden powering down of the servers in the coming days as Epic pushes out its next update.