When can I play the new Fortnite season? Chapter 5, Season 2 downtime, explained

Countless Fortnite players are obviously stoked to jump into the new season and start grinding rewards during Chapter Five, season two. However, the servers have hit a bit of a snag prior to the new season’s launch, with downtime affecting the game’s playability across the board.

With this in mind, many players are wondering when they’ll be able to get past the blockade and start playing Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Here’s our best estimate as to when the servers will be available.

When you will be able to play Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two was scheduled to go live earlier today, March 8, but the downtime for the new season’s implementation was extended by several hours earlier this morning.

Fortnite servers went down at 2am CT, and at 8am CT, an announcement was made by Epic Games that the Fortnite devs would need about eight more hours past that point to solve the issues surrounding the game, warning players that “downtime will be a few hours longer than usual.” If that eight-hour timing window remains true, you should expect to play the new season of Fortnite by 4pm CT later today, March 8.

You can keep up with all of the Fortnite updates that you need on the official Fortnite Status social media page on Twitter.

Dear Mortals and Future Myths, we're excited to get you into Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 2!



We're still working through some updates during downtime and will provide more information once our v29.00 downtime has ended. ⚡️



Because of this, downtime will be a few… pic.twitter.com/06tOdWRhrq — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 8, 2024

Should the servers remain unable to be accessed past that point, this piece will be updated as necessary.