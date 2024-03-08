Category:
How to get Korra skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

"I'm the Avatar. You gotta deal with it!"
Published: Mar 8, 2024 06:10 am
Korra in Fortnite in battle stance
Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is here, and one of the best skins you can get is Korra

Avatar Korra is the main protagonist of The Legend of Korra, the sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Here’s how to get Korra in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to get Korra in Fortnite Chapter five, season two

LEGO Fortnite Korra
Korra will also get a Fortnite LEGO skin. Image via Epic Games

You can unlock Korra later in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Unfortunately, Epic hasn’t shared an exact release date for her skin. 

According to Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, she will be a part of the battle pass, and there will be a total of 12 unlockable rewards. If you unlock Korra in the regular game, you’ll also get the LEGO version of the skin. The full list of rewards is still unknown. 

Another well-known leaker, HYPEX, claims that skins coming as a part of the Avatar collaboration will have Mythic abilities. Korra should get one, too, and it seems she will use the power of water to wreak havoc on the island. Remember, she can wield all four basic elements (fire, water, earth, and wind), and Epic might surprise us with even more abilities. 

When is Korra coming in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two?

Korra skin in Fortnite
Korra in all her glory. Image via Epic Games

Epic hasn’t revealed any details surrounding Korra’s release date. The official patch notes only say you can get her later in the season. It seems like she will be a part of this season’s battle pass, which will be available until May 24. I believe this date marks the end of season two. Since Korra is a part of the battle pass, you will only be able to get the skin during Chapter Five, season two. 

It remains to be seen if any special quests will be tied to unlocking Korra. If this turns out to be the case, we’ll update this article. 

