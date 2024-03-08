Category:
Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 map: All new locations and points of interest (POIs)

It's (almost) a whole new world.
Published: Mar 8, 2024 05:35 am
Zeus looking at the Fortnite map for chapter five season two
Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

As the tales of Greek mythology descend upon the Fortnite island in Chapter Five, season two, a slew of fresh legendary locations are getting ushered in.

While a complete map overhaul may not be in the cards, some areas have been revamped to accommodate the Greek deities and their accompanying styles in the battle pass. Here’s a rundown of every new POI you can visit in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two:

Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 map

The fortnite xhaopter 5, season 2 map
It’s beautiful. Image via HYPEX 

The new Fortnite map in all its glory.

Every new POI in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Mount Olympus

Mount Olympus with Zeus Fortnite
Zeus is ready to fry you. Image via Epic Games

Zeus’ humble abode, Mount Olympus, now stands in the southeast corner of the map, where the snow-covered Hazy Hillside once was. According to Epic, “you’ll always feel like you’re being watched” here, and with the introduction of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, perhaps a sniper is lurking nearby.

Grim Gate

Grim Gate POI Fortnite
Come in—if you dare. Image via Epic Games

The serene Italian beaches of Ritzy Riviera have been seized by none other than Cerberus, who now guards Hades’ lair at the Grim Gate. This location is shrouded in the eerie green waters of the Underworld, with gondolas brimming with loot luring you in.

The Underworld

Underworld POI Fortnite
The Underworld awaits. Image via Epic Games

If you manage to get past Hades’ hound, you’ll gain entrance to the Underworld, a city nearly drained and littered with wrecked gondolas. Will we encounter the ruler of the Underworld himself within its shadowy depths?

Brawler’s Battleground

Brawler POI Fortnite
Time for a brawl. Image via Epic Games

Mount Olympus isn’t the only POI gracing Fortnite Chapter Five, season two map’s southeast. Ares expects you to put up a good fight in the Brawler’s Battleground, a POI that resembles Ruined Reels. This time around, Epic Games has taken steps to ensure campers can’t rank up to Unreal by hiding in locations like these. 

