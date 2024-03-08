Category:
‘Massive W’: Fortnite players have fallen in love with the new demon doggy skin

Who's a good boy?
Josh Challies
Mar 8, 2024
The Cerberus Tier 1 Skin in Fortnite.
A new season is beginning in Fortnite, and players have wasted no time lapping up the new tier-one skin for Chapter Five season two, which was met with rave reviews.

Fortnite will be taken over by Greek Gods and Goddesses this season, with Zeus, Hades, Artemis, and the rest of the gang joining the fight—but it’s the demon doggy of the pantheon that’s getting players talking.

A promotional image for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 showing Greek Pantheon members.
The Pantheon has arrived. Image via Epic Games

Cerberus, who in Greek mythology guards the gates of the Underworld to prevent the dead from leaving, is the reward for grinding through the Battle Pass in Fortnite this season—and players plan to do exactly that.

Images shared on X (formerly Twitter) quickly gained traction, with players dubbing the Cerberus look a “massive W” and claiming it “may be the hardest Tier 1 Skin yet”, with another going as far as claiming it “rivals The Mandalorian” skin from Chapter Two season five.

The Cerberus tier one skin looks pretty incredible, with two of the three heads being smaller so as not to block the view, and teal flame effects emanating from various parts of the body. There are also two variants, switching the color palette to orange and blue, alongside a LEGO version of the skin for LEGO Fortnite.

Cerberus is one of the eight skins available in the Battle Pass alongside Aphrodite, Poseidon, Medusa, Zeus, Artemis, and Hades, with the final mid-season skin being Korra from Avatar: The Last Airbender. All of the skins come with LEGO variants.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on Cerberus, the good news is the standard skin is awarded immediately for those who purchase the battle pass. To get the tier one version, however, you’ll have to put work into the various game modes in Fortnite to progress and earn the honor.

