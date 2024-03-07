Category:
Fortnite gets first premium builds with LEGO Kits in v29.00 update

LEGO Fortnite is only getting bigger.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Mar 7, 2024 06:45 pm
The Fortnite world turned into LEGO with popular characters front and center.
Get ready to brighten up your LEGO Fortnite world with updated looks, because new trend-setting LEGO Kits are coming to the Item Shop with update v29.00 this week.

These premium build kits will provide you with preset blueprints that let you craft a wide variety of unique structures long-time players of the battle royale corner of Fortnite will already be very familiar with. Each new LEGO kit is based on locations from the Fortnite universe, including Beachside Boulevard, Durrr Burger, and Lion Knights’ Castle.

Durrr Burger LEGO Kit Fortnite
The best part is within each of these kits are multiple builds and a variety of decor items. For 1,900 V-Bucks, the Beachside Boulevard bundle will give you seven builds and 44 decor items. Similarly, the Durrr Burger Bundle has three builds and 41 decor items. This kit is slightly more expensive at 2,000 V-Bucks. Finally, the Lion Knights’ Castle Bundle is 2,500 V-Bucks but for that higher price, you’ll get 10 builds and 64 decor items, so there’s a lot of value to experiment with.

After purchasing these LEGO Fortnite kits you’ll have access them through the build menu in your worlds and up to eight of your friend’s worlds each week. It is worth noting there is no way to give your friends the ability to build with these premium kits unless they purchase them too, however, they can enjoy the things you build.

If you aren’t interested in spending the cash then don’t fret! The LEGO Fortnite devs have assured players there is more free content on the way including builds, building parts, and decor items. So you can wait and experiment with new content when it finally does arrive later in the year.

LEGO Fortnite update v29.00 is set to arrive this weekend alongside the release of a new season in the traditional Fortnite battle royale game. This will take place on Friday, March 8 so be ready for these fresh builds to land in less than 24 hours.

related content
Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
A screenshot of an angel character flying on a purple sky with a constellation on her wings.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All teasers, skins, and leaks for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two
Hades FN teaser
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All teasers, skins, and leaks for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 6, 2024
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com