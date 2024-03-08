Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite combats pesky campers in Chapter 5, season 2 with an ‘Unreal’ change

No more camping?
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 04:58 am
TMNT Fortnite artwork
Image via Epic Games

Survival is a key part of the battle royale experience, but it can quickly turn annoying with players over-focusing on camping to get past the finish line. Thankfully, Fortnite Chapter Five, season two aims to combat the camping problem with a promising change to the ranked points system.

Recommended Videos

According to Fortnite’s latest patch notes, players will have a harder time reaching the Unreal rank starting with season two, thanks to changes to progression. In addition, they will no longer receive credit for surviving without taking damage. This deals a huge blow to campers who focus solely on hiding their way to Victory Royales and strictly avoiding fights. Players will have to take some form of damage to get ranked points.

While reaching higher ranks will be more difficult, Epic says it will be more rewarding than before.

While this isn’t much of a problem in the lower ranks, campers are a nuisance to deal with in the higher ranks of Fortnite, where the gain or loss of even a mere number of ranked points matters. Players in the top three ranks—Elite, Champion, and Unreal—embrace passive styles anyway, and stubborn campers who stay hidden until the last storm circle make the situation worse.

The Fortnite Chapter Five, season one meta led to many players complaining about the increasing number of campers in ranked lobbies, all fueled further by Supply Drones and weapons that are broken in the hands of a camper. Fortunately, Epic has realized the situation, amending it with a crucial ranked point update.

Whether this change will actually reduce campers in the premier ranks remains to eb seen.

related content
Read Article How to get the Pantheon Ranker Glider in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Two Fortnite players in a wood structure, firing their guns.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Pantheon Ranker Glider in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Massive W’: Fortnite players have fallen in love with the new demon doggy skin
The Cerberus Tier 1 Skin in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
‘Massive W’: Fortnite players have fallen in love with the new demon doggy skin
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 battle pass: All skins, styles, and cosmetics
All fortnite skins and styles chapter 5 season two standing on a building
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 battle pass: All skins, styles, and cosmetics
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get the Pantheon Ranker Glider in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Two Fortnite players in a wood structure, firing their guns.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Pantheon Ranker Glider in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Massive W’: Fortnite players have fallen in love with the new demon doggy skin
The Cerberus Tier 1 Skin in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
‘Massive W’: Fortnite players have fallen in love with the new demon doggy skin
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 battle pass: All skins, styles, and cosmetics
All fortnite skins and styles chapter 5 season two standing on a building
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 battle pass: All skins, styles, and cosmetics
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 8, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com