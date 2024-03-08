Fortnite combats pesky campers in Chapter 5, season 2 with an ‘Unreal’ change

Survival is a key part of the battle royale experience, but it can quickly turn annoying with players over-focusing on camping to get past the finish line. Thankfully, Fortnite Chapter Five, season two aims to combat the camping problem with a promising change to the ranked points system.

Recommended Videos

According to Fortnite’s latest patch notes, players will have a harder time reaching the Unreal rank starting with season two, thanks to changes to progression. In addition, they will no longer receive credit for surviving without taking damage. This deals a huge blow to campers who focus solely on hiding their way to Victory Royales and strictly avoiding fights. Players will have to take some form of damage to get ranked points.

Reaching Unreal Rank is now noticeably more difficult, and players no longer get ranked points for surviving without taking damage! pic.twitter.com/2SMTqviYSp — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 8, 2024

While reaching higher ranks will be more difficult, Epic says it will be more rewarding than before.

While this isn’t much of a problem in the lower ranks, campers are a nuisance to deal with in the higher ranks of Fortnite, where the gain or loss of even a mere number of ranked points matters. Players in the top three ranks—Elite, Champion, and Unreal—embrace passive styles anyway, and stubborn campers who stay hidden until the last storm circle make the situation worse.

The Fortnite Chapter Five, season one meta led to many players complaining about the increasing number of campers in ranked lobbies, all fueled further by Supply Drones and weapons that are broken in the hands of a camper. Fortunately, Epic has realized the situation, amending it with a crucial ranked point update.

Whether this change will actually reduce campers in the premier ranks remains to eb seen.