Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 early patch notes: New weapons, locations, and more

The Pandora’s Box brought the myths and legends of the Olympus to the Fortnite island. Chapter Five, season two is upon us, and here’s everything old and new coming to the game in this exciting update.

New Fortnite locations and bosses

Enjoy the view while you can, Zeus. Image via Epic Games

As with any new season, in Chapter Five, season two, the Fortnite island has experienced a few changes. In this season, four new main POIs will make you feel like you’re part of an ancient Greek legend:

Mount Olympus

Grim Gate

The Underworld

Brawler’s Battleground

Each location will be home to one of the new world bosses: Zeus, Cerberus, Hades, and Ares. Just like with bosses from previous Fortnite seasons, you’ll be able to them to try and claim their godly power and Mythic loot.

New Mythic items and weapons

A tool of war, made by the god of war. Image via Epic Games

Several new Mythic items are coming to the island in the new season, and luckily, not all of them require you to battle Greek gods. On top of that, most Mythic weapons have regular versions available to find across the island.

Thunderbolt of Zeus: Lightning bolt with three maximum charges that allows you to rise into the air and fire it

Lightning bolt with three maximum charges that allows you to rise into the air and fire it Gatekeeper Shotgun: Three-burst close-range shotgun

Three-burst close-range shotgun Harbinger SMG: SMG that is highly accurate with the first shot but gets seriously more recoil with continuous fire

SMG that is highly accurate with the first shot but gets seriously more recoil with continuous fire Huntress DMR: A high-range marksman rifle

A high-range marksman rifle Warforged Assault Rifle: Assault rifle with high damage, high rate of fire, and strong recoil

Across the island, you’ll also be able to find the new Wings of Icarus. They have limited power but will allow you to fly and divebomb your enemies on the ground. Finally, the highly anticipated Chains of Hades Mythic item will arrive in Fortnite later this season.

Returning weapons and mods

Alongside new weapons, weapons from last season are making a return. Namely, the Hammer Pump Shotgun, Frenzy Auto Shotgun, Nemesis AR, Thunder Burst SMG, Reaper Sniper Rifle, and Ranger Pistol.

You’ll still be able to customize these weapons using Mod Benches (there are also two new mods: Thermal Scope and Speedgrip), but the benches will have new locations and work a bit differently.

Mod Benches will be located in Weapon Bunkers, and only a few are available for each match. What will make things a bit more difficult is the Bunkers won’t be unlocked from the very beginning. Instead, they’ll appear in the middle of the match.

Myths and Mortals battle pass

They had to add a Slurp skin to it. Image via Epic Games

The new Fortnite season means a new battle pass filled with cosmetics to earn and quests to complete. The Myths and Mortals battle pass features skins inspired by multiple Greek gods, including Poseidon, Medusa, and Aphrodite, as well as several collaboration skins, like Korra from Avatar, which will become available later in the season as a bonus skin.

Ranked updates

Finally, a few ranked updates will apply to Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Zero Build. Progression in the upper ranks was tweaked to make it harder to reach the top rank of Unreal. At the same time, surviving without taking damage won’t grant you points anymore, so no more camping if you want to progress.