Is Kratos coming back to Fortnite?

God of War protagonist Kratos was added to Fortnite in 2020, but he was only available via the in-game store for roughly three months. Since then, some players have wondered if/when Kratos would ever return to Fortnite.

With Fortnite Chapter Five, season two themed around Greek myths, complete with select members of the Greek pantheon appearing as unlockable skins, you’d think this would be the perfect time and place to reintroduce Kratos.

Is the Kratos skin returning for Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2?

How can you have a season all about the Greek gods and not include the guy most famous for killing them? Image via Epic Games

Dataminers believe the Kratos skin will be available in Fortnite‘s item shop in the v29.10 update. The update went live on March 26.

This is according to iFireMonkey, a regular and often reliable source of Fortnite leaks. This also means the other cosmetics associated with the Kratos skin, like the Leviathan Axe pickaxe and Mimir back bling, will presumably be added to the shop.

Aside from making perfect sense given the theme of the season, Kratos’ reintroduction would be perfect for any God of War fans who missed his inclusion the first time around. Despite being a PlayStation character, the Kratos skin and cosmetics aren’t unique to PlayStation versions of Fortnite; you can even get him on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That said, playing a match with the Kratos skin on PlayStation 5 did net you an exclusive armored variant of the skin when he first came out, so that’ll presumably stay the same.

How much will the Kratos skin cost in Fortnite?

When the Kratos skin was first available, it was sold for 1,500 V-Bucks. There’s no reason to expect that to be any different if/when the skin makes its return. That said, V-Bucks saw a price increase in 2023, technically making the Kratos skin more expensive. Assuming you have no V-Bucks, you’d need to buy two 1,000 V-Bucks bundles for $8.99 each (totaling just under $18) to have enough for the Kratos skin.

Will Atreus be added to Fortnite?

Nothing indicates an Atreus skin will be added to Fortnite during the same season or in a future update. Given Kratos’ inclusion, it would make sense for his son and co-protagonist from the modern God of War games to feature in Fortnite, but it’s not a hard guarantee.

At the beginning of March, iFireMonkey claimed to have heard Atreus will be added alongside Kratos’ reintroduction to Fortnite. But Epic Games hasn’t confirmed anything, nor have there been any definitive leaks of Atreus’ inclusion.

