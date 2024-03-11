All Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 mythic weapons and how to get them

In Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2, there are five Mythic weapons you can find in battle royale matches. Good news: each one is a guaranteed drop from specific bosses. Bad news: only one of them drops more than once per match. Here’s your guide to finding all of them.

Full list of mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Image Name How to get Stats Thunderbolt of Zeus – Open Olympus chests

– Defeat Zeus at Mount Olympus – 40 damage in first two bolts.

– 80 damage in third and final bolt.

– Stack of three. Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle Defeat Ares at the Brawler’s Battleground Damage: 31

Magazine size: 35

Fire rate: 7.2

Reload time: 2.98

Structure Damage: 29 Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun Defeat Cerberus at the Grim Gate Damage: 31

Magazine size: 3

Fire rate: 2.1

Reload time: 2.98

Critical Damage: 146 Hades’ Harbringer SMG Defeat Hades at The Underworld Damage: 23

Fire rate: 9.5

Magazine size: 30

Reload time: 2.01 Zeus’ Huntress DMR Defeat Zeus at Mount Olympus Damage: 75

Fire rate: 1.46

Magazine size: 7

Reload time: 2.17

Critical damage: 131 All images by Epic Games.

In Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, you can get all mythic weapons by defeating Greek god NPC bosses scattered across the map: Ares, Cerberus, Hades, and Zeus. While they are challenging to beat, the weapons they drop are highly valuable and can give you a massive edge in matches. Except for Zeus’s Thunderbolt, which isn’t unique to each match, dropping any of the other four ensures you have the top-performing weapon of that type for that round.

Each boss always drops their mythic weapon when defeated, and these bosses show up only once per match after someone challenges them. The key strategy to get these mythic items is to clear out other players from the area first to avoid interruptions and lurkers, then gear up to take on the boss alone. These bosses have a lot of health and shields, so you’ll need good weapons. Also, carry mobility items like Impulse Grenades and healing items like Shield Potions to move around easily and keep your health up during the fight. This approach helps ensure you’re in a strong position against the boss and can stay in the fight.