Category:
Fortnite

All Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 mythic weapons and how to get them

The most powerful weapons in the game await you.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 09:07 am
Three Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 on a yellow and orange gradient background.
Images via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports.

In Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2, there are five Mythic weapons you can find in battle royale matches. Good news: each one is a guaranteed drop from specific bosses. Bad news: only one of them drops more than once per match. Here’s your guide to finding all of them.

Recommended Videos

Full list of mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

ImageNameHow to getStats
A screenshot of the Thunderbolt of Zeus in FortniteThunderbolt of Zeus– Open Olympus chests
– Defeat Zeus at Mount Olympus		– 40 damage in first two bolts.
– 80 damage in third and final bolt.
– Stack of three.
A screenshot of the Harbringer SMG in FortniteAres’ Warforged Assault RifleDefeat Ares at the Brawler’s BattlegroundDamage: 31
Magazine size: 35
Fire rate: 7.2
Reload time: 2.98
Structure Damage: 29
A screenshot of the Gatekeeper Shotgun in FortniteCerberus’ Gatekeeper ShotgunDefeat Cerberus at the Grim GateDamage: 31
Magazine size: 3
Fire rate: 2.1
Reload time: 2.98
Critical Damage: 146
A screenshot of the Harbringer SMG in FortniteHades’ Harbringer SMGDefeat Hades at The UnderworldDamage: 23
Fire rate: 9.5
Magazine size: 30
Reload time: 2.01
A screenshot of the Huntress DMR in FortniteZeus’ Huntress DMRDefeat Zeus at Mount OlympusDamage: 75
Fire rate: 1.46
Magazine size: 7
Reload time: 2.17
Critical damage: 131
All images by Epic Games.

In Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, you can get all mythic weapons by defeating Greek god NPC bosses scattered across the map: Ares, Cerberus, Hades, and Zeus. While they are challenging to beat, the weapons they drop are highly valuable and can give you a massive edge in matches. Except for Zeus’s Thunderbolt, which isn’t unique to each match, dropping any of the other four ensures you have the top-performing weapon of that type for that round.

Each boss always drops their mythic weapon when defeated, and these bosses show up only once per match after someone challenges them. The key strategy to get these mythic items is to clear out other players from the area first to avoid interruptions and lurkers, then gear up to take on the boss alone. These bosses have a lot of health and shields, so you’ll need good weapons. Also, carry mobility items like Impulse Grenades and healing items like Shield Potions to move around easily and keep your health up during the fight. This approach helps ensure you’re in a strong position against the boss and can stay in the fight.

related content
Read Article Best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Fortnite's Battle Bus, a blue school bus with a balloon attached to the roof.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get Mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Warforged AR on the greek-styled background
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get mythic Zeus’ Huntress DMR in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Zeus launching a Thunderbolt in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get mythic Zeus’ Huntress DMR in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Fortnite's Battle Bus, a blue school bus with a balloon attached to the roof.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get Mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Warforged AR on the greek-styled background
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get mythic Zeus’ Huntress DMR in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Zeus launching a Thunderbolt in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get mythic Zeus’ Huntress DMR in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 11, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now optimizing AI comps in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and hooked by Balatro.