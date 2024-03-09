How to damage opponents with Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

One of the Kickstart Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 challenges you to damage opponents with Thunderbolt of Zeus. You have to do 200 damage in total to complete the quest, so you need to know where to find a Thunderbolt of Zeus and how to use it.

Thunderbolt of Zeus is a Mythic weapon, and each one has three charges. You can’t find ammo for a Thunderbolt of Zeus, or otherwise reload or recharge it. So once you’ve used up all three charges, it’ll vanish and you’ll need to find another one. Like most novelty weapons in Fortnite, Thunderbolt of Zeus is very powerful, but quite difficult to use effectively.

Where to find a Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Olympus Chests can be found a long way from Mount Olympus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite its Mythic rarity, I found multiple Thunderbolts of Zeus during the first handful of matches I played in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. You’re most likely to find a Thunderbolt of Zeus in an Olympus Chest, but they also show up pretty often in Standard Chests. Olympus Chests are mostly found in the Mount Olympus location, but there are others scattered all over the map.

If you want to be certain of obtaining a Thunderbolt of Zeus, and you reckon you’re powerful enough, then you can challenge Zeus himself. He can be found at Mount Olympus, and you can mark his location by tracking the “Challenge an Olympian Boss at an Altar” quest. If you manage to defeat him, then he’s guaranteed to drop a Thunderbolt of Zeus.

How to use Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

I don’t actually recommend using a Thunderbolt of Zeus at such close range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use a Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, you equip it, aim it, and press the fire button as with any weapon. But using it effectively is a different matter. I totally failed to do any damage on my first few attempts at unleashing thunderous hell on my opponents, but I managed to complete the quest eventually.

Thunder of Zeus is tricky to use for two reasons. First, because there’s a delay of about 1-2 seconds between pressing the fire button and actually unleashing any thunderbolts. And second because your character will levitate during the process of firing the weapon, which can make aiming a little difficult.

Over about 5 seconds you’ll levitate and launch two small thunderbolts in quick succession, then you’ll charge up and launch one large thunderbolt before returning to the ground and regaining full control of your character. The small thunderbolts do 40 damage between them, and the large thunderbolt does 80. A total of 120 damage isn’t enough to eliminate a fully armored opponent, and while you’re levitating you’ll be an easy target.

So, the Thunderbolt of Zeus is a risky weapon, best used at medium range against opponents who are already weakened, and only when you yourself will be able to withstand quite a lot of damage. If you’re on low health after using it, the Underworld Dash might be just the evasive move you need.