How to get mythic Hades’ Harbinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

The Gods of Greece have taken over Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two, and you can issue challenges to them. If you want the Mythic Hades’ Harbinger SMG, there is only one way to get it.

Fortnite has five Mythic weapons in Chapter Five, season two that you can obtain in different ways, and finding them isn’t a task for the faint-hearted, as it takes a considerable amount of effort and looting—so don’t expect to dive straight into a match and land these weapons for yourself.

The Hades’ Harbinger SMG is very powerful and certainly worth working toward, so you can find exactly what you need to do to get this Mythic weapon below.

How to get Hades’ Harbinger SMG in Fortnite

Dot marks the spot. Image via Epic Games/Remix by Dot Esports

To get the Mythic version of Hades’ Harbinger SMG in Fortnite, you must defeat the Hades NPC boss in The Underworld. Be warned, this isn’t an easy task, and you should make sure you are well-equipped with weapons and shields before undertaking this challenge.

The Underworld is in the northwest side of the map, and you can easily spot it by looking for the green water surrounding it. To find Hades, head to the southwest side of the Underworld and look for the Altar in the middle of a throne room and courtyard.

Walk up to the Altar and issue a challenge to the boss by pressing the interact button, which initiates the fight. Defeat the minions that appear and, after a while, Hades himself will spawn to trigger a tough battle against the Olympian God.

Hades’ health bar will appear at the top of the screen, so focus your attention on dealing damage to eventually eliminate him. Make sure you have plenty of ammunition, healing items, and shields, otherwise you’ll likely be defeated.

Once you defeat Hades, you will be awarded with a bunch of experience, the Aspect of Siphon Medallion, and the Mythic Hades’ Harbinger SMG.