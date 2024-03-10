Category:
What do medallions do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

It will put a target on your back.
Mar 10, 2024
Zeus in Fortnite raining Lightning upon enemies.
Image via Epic Games

Fortnite has finally kicked off its second season in chapter five, and as you’d expect this means a whole bunch of new items joining the game. Among them are medallions.

Four new medallions are coming to Fortnite in Chapter Five Season Two, and they have completely different powers from those you’ve seen in the past. Of course, if you’re new to the battle royale season—or even Epic Games’ title more broadly—then you won’t know what medallions are. Have no fear! These items might be tricky to get but they’re extremely simple to understand and offer some incredible powers once you get them.

What do medallions do in Fortnite?

Fortnite artwork with battle pass skins including Zeus, Huntress, and Korra.
The power of the gods. Image via Epic Games

When you take down one of the bosses in Fortnite Chapter Five Season Two and claim their medallion you will get a unique buff that stays active while you have it in your inventory. This buff changes depending on the boss you’ve taken down so here is a look at what you can expect from each medallion.

BossLocationMedallion NameEffect
ZeusMount OlympusAspect of SpeedIncreased running speed and jumping height
HadesThe UnderworldAspect of SiphonAllows the player to heal when earning eliminations
CerberusGrim GateAspect of AgilityProvides Underworld Dash ability to increase movement capabilities
AresBrawler’s BattlegroundAspect of CombatIncreases range and damage of ranged-weapons

These are all of the medallions in Fortnite’s latest season. It is worth noting these will only be in the battle royale while the season is active and will most likely be vaulted immediately after. So make sure you’re taking advantage and enjoying their power while you can.

Be careful using these medallions

Once you have a medallion you will be marked on the Fortnite map so it should become a lot easier for other players to locate and potentially beat you.

The good news is both Fortnite Chapter Five seasons have so far included their own unique medallions so expect more to arrive with similar effects eventually.

