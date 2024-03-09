All Olympian Boss locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

One of the Kickstart Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 requires you to challenge an Olympian Boss at an Altar. There are four Olympian Bosses: Ares, Cerberus, Hades, and Zeus. Here’s where to find each of them.

You only need to Challenge one of the four Olympian Bosses to complete this Fortnite quest, but it’s worth taking on all four of them as beating each one will earn you powerful, unique rewards.

How to challenge an Olympian Boss at an Altar in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

To challenge an Olympian Boss in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, you need to find their Altar and interact with it. Each Altar is marked with a small statue of the corresponding Olympian Boss. Interacting with one of these statues will challenge the Boss, summoning him or her to a location very close to the Altar. To complete the quest, all you have to do is challenge one Olympian Boss. You don’t actually have to defeat them, although it’s obviously better if you do, so make sure you’re thoroughly tooled up before going anywhere near one of those Altars.

Where to find Ares in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Ares (and not Kratos) is the Greek god of war. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ares is located at the Brawler’s Battleground, which sounds like the name of an arena but is more like a temple. It’s located south of Mount Olympus in the southeastern corner of the map. The Altar of Ares is just inside the front entrance, and smashing it will first summon several of Ares’ Minions. They’re soldiers and aren’t very challenging. But there are a lot of them. Eventually, Ares himself will show up, and while he looks tough, I find him quite easy to beat by being patient and wearing him down from range.

Where to find Cerberus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Cerberus is the Greek god of going walkies and playing fetch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cerberus can be found at Grim Gate, which is on the west side of the map between The Underworld and Restored Reels. The Altar of Cerberus is not actually on the Grim Gate itself, though. On the east side of the gate, on the south bank of the River Styx, there is a courtyard with high walls on either side. The Altar is in the middle of that courtyard, surrounded by a small pool of River Styx water. When you interact with it, a large pack of demonic wolves. Defeat them and Cerberus will appear in order to accept your challenge directly.

Where to find Hades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Shortly after completing this quest, I died horribly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hades can be found in The Underworld location on the northwest side of the map. His Altar is in the middle of a throne room/courtyard, which is itself in the middle of the large building on the southwest side of The Underworld. When you interact with the Altar, Hades’ Minions will appear in front of the throne, and you’ll have to eliminate a bunch of them before Hades himself shows up.

Where to find Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Zeus is the only Olympian Boss who doesn’t hide behind Minions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zeus, being the kind of the Greek gods, can be found at Mount Olympus. His Altar is in the middle of the acropolis on top of the mountain. That acropolis is that huge palatial fort with grand flights of stairs running through the middle of it. If you start at the front entrance on the west side and head east up several flights of stairs and past a statue of Atlas, you’ll find the Altar of Zeus in the middle of a huge throne room on the east side. When you interact with the Altar, you’ll smash the statue of Zeus on the ground, and a very angry Zeus will appear on the throne at the far end of the chamber. He’ll attack you using the Thunderbolt of Zeus, so be prepared for a tough fight.