How to get Mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

A weapon forged by the god of war is bound to be incredibly powerful. So, if you’re looking for a true tool of destruction, here’s how to get the Mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to get Mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle in Fortnite

Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle has a high fire rate, high damage, and equally strong recoil. All things considered, the weapon is great in close-to-midrange gunfights but really struggles at long range, especially in comparison to Huntress’s DMR.

To get the Mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle in Fortnite, you have to defeat the Ares boss. Keep in mind that you can still find Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants of the Warforged Assault Rifle across the island if you want to see how the gun feels.

Ares Location in Fortnite

The Battle Bus’s path affects how many players you encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ares is one of the four bosses in Chapter Five, season two, and you can find him at the Brawler’s Battleground POI in the southeast corner of the map. I suggest you land south of the location (there’s also a lonely house nearby to loot) then slowly move toward the middle of the Battleground. This way, you can get a better idea of how many players are contesting the location to avoid getting jumped while fighting the boss.

A bit of disrespect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Near the north entrance to the Brawler’s Battleground, there’s a glowing stone statue of Ares. When you’re ready to fight him, get close to the statue and interact with it. Your character will break the statue, summoning Ares and his minions to the Fortnite island.

How to defeat Ares in Fortnite

The enemies barely shoot back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The boss fight is different from what you might’ve seen in previous Fortnite seasons, but is still fairly straightforward. After breaking the statue, you have to defeat two waves of Ares’s minions. There are around four minions per wave, and all of them are quite weak, so there’s nothing to worry about.

With the third and final wave, Ares will descend from the skies to fight you personally. I suggest you take out the minions first and then focus on the boss. Ares is armed with his signature Warforged Assault Rifle, which can be deadly. Bots in Fortnite know how to shoot, but it’s best if you weave around cover like the columns at the top of the arena.

The weapon comes equipped with several attachments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When fighting bosses, I prefer getting into SMG range and beaming them up close. As long as you keep moving around cover, the boss will be confused and miss half his shots. Defeat Ares, and he’ll drop the Mythic Warforged Assault Rifle along with the Aspect of Combat Medallion that increases the range and damage of ranged weapons.