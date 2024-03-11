How to get mythic Zeus’ Huntress DMR in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Fortnite players who prefer to keep their distance will naturally gravitate towards the Huntress DMR during Chapter Five, season two, and will want to know how to obtain its Mythic variant.

With Chapter Five, season two, and its battle pass being based around the Greek pantheon, all the new weapons are naturally themed after each of the Greek gods (plus Cerberus) who have appeared on Fortnite‘s island. So, you’d think acquiring the Mythic variant of Artemis’ Huntress DMR would require fighting the goddess of the hunt herself, but that’s not the case.

Artemis is actually a friendly NPC you can find and hire to help as you run around the island. As for the Mythic Huntress DMR, it belongs to another god instead—one you’ll need to hunt and best in battle.

Where to find Zeus’ Huntress DMR in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Recruit Artemis and bring her with you to the fight just for style. Image via Epic Games

In case the Mythic variant being named after the king of the gods didn’t tip you off, Zeus’ Huntress DMR is only ever dropped by Zeus himself. Fortunately, tracking him down is fairly simple since he can be found on Mount Olympus. We already have a guide on how to locate Zeus and make him appear, so be sure to read that if you’re having trouble.

Finding Zeus is the easy part, though, since if you want his mythic weapon, you’ll need to beat him. His fight is split between three phases, with him throwing lightning bolts at you in the first one. Phase two triggers once his health is depleted, which sees him summon a protective barrier while you fend off his minions. This is probably the easiest part of the fight since there are only four of them. Once they’re dealt with, the final phase begins. Aside from sporting higher health and shield bars, Zeus can also summon a large electric field that surrounds you. You’ll obviously want to get out of the field’s range since Zeus will slam down on it, dealing damage across the area.

You don’t need us to tell you to come prepared with plenty of weapons and support items. If you’re willing to take the risk, you could get up close with the Gatekeeper Shotgun since it deals high damage, but it may be best to stick with long-range weapons so you can make use of cover to avoid taking hits yourself. It’s also worth recruiting an NPC to help you rack up the damage and deal with the minions in phase two. If you’re worried about taking too much damage too often, Aphrodite may be a good pick since she throws out healing items every 60 seconds.

Once Zeus has been taken down, you get his Mythic weapon and the Thunderbolt of Zeus power, letting you get a taste of what Zeus was pulling off during the boss fight.