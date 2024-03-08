All new weapons and powers in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 and how to get them

Before you dive into Fortnite‘s Myths & Mortals season, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with all the new weapons Epic Games has introduced to the battle royale.

With Olympus itself appearing on Fortnite‘s battle royale island, the new weapons are appropriately themed after each of the Greek gods who have descended to do battle—all of whom are unlockable skins in the Chapter Five, season 2 battle pass. And while there’s no sign of Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, which was leaked, the mid-season update will bring the title character of the sequel series The Legend of Korra to Fortnite.

As for the new weapons, there are four of them in total, so let’s run through each one, what they do, and where you can find them on the season’s map.

Every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Its bite is worse than its bark. Image via Epic Games

For those who like to get up close and personal, the Gatekeeper Shotgun might become a new favorite. With it themed after Cerberus, the three-headed guard dog of the Underworld, it appropriately can quickly fire three rounds of shotgun blasts. It can be found all over the island, but you can acquire a Mythic variant if you find Cerberus himself and he rolls over. On a related note, the Cerberus skin has quickly become a fan favorite, more so than the other Greek god skins.

Harbinger SMG

From down underworld. Image via Epic Games

Described as “unforgiving and relentless” by Epic Games, the Harbinger SMG is a slightly riskier weapon to use. Although it boasts high accuracy when you start firing it, its recoil and bloom dramatically increase the more you use it. While the regular version can be found across the island, tracking and defeating Hades himself will net you a Mythic variant.

Huntress DMR

Seriously, why carry arrows if you’re using a gun? Image via Epic Games

Artemis, the goddess of the hunt, has traded her bow for a rifle weapon called the Huntress DMR (though she keeps some arrows on her person anyway). As you may expect, it’s suited for long-range gunplay, perfect for taking out enemy players from a distance. This weapon’s freely available across the island, but its Mythic variant can only be obtained by defeating Zeus rather than Artemis.

Warforged Assault Rifle

Ares is here? No one tell Kratos. Image via Epic Games

As the weapon of choice for Ares, the god of war, the Warforged Assault Rifle is suitably powerful. It has both high damage and a high rate of fire, making it very dangerous to go up against, but it has strong recoil to balance it out. Again, this weapon can be found across the island, while its Mythic variant is earned by defeating Ares.

Every new Olympian Power in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

While we’re here, let’s also cover the three new powers added to Fortnite, which are themed after Greek myths as well.

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Who needs guns when you can summon lightning? Image via Epic Games

Of course, Fortnite would let you wield Zeus’ own thunderbolts, letting you channel the power of the king of Olympus. This power sees you rise into the air as you throw bolts of lightning at your enemies. Though powerful, it only has three charges, and there’s a cooldown period between each one. While you can obtain this power by defeating Zeus, you can also pick it up around the island.

Wings of Icarus

Full flight comes with a great risk. Image via Epic Games

Take to the skies with the Wings of Icarus. Don’t mistake this for just a fancy Glider; with the wings equipped, you can divebomb into foes to deal damage. Like the original myth, you can’t fly for too long or the wings will burn up. You’ll also crash back down to terra firma if you take too much damage. This power is freely available across the island.

Chains of Hades

At the time of writing, the Chains of Hades have been confirmed for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, but are not currently available. As such, Epic Games hasn’t detailed what this power does, but I’m guessing it’ll function like a long-range grapple, letting you pull enemy players toward you while dealing damage. This article will be updated as soon as concrete details are shared.