How to get the Mythic Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

It's a guaranteed drop.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Mar 11, 2024 07:55 am
A screenshot of the Cerberus Gatekeeper Shotgun on a yellow and orange gradient background.
Image via Epic Games/Remix by Dot Esports

The powerful new Mythic Fortnite weapon, Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun, was introduced in Chapter Five, season two, which is themed around Greek gods. You can come across the basic version of the shotgun throughout the game, but there’s only one method to get the Mythic version: defeating Cerberus.

Where to find the Mythic Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun in Fortnite

A picture of the Fortnite map with a pin marking the Grim Gate area.
You can find it at Grim Gate. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To only way to get the Mythic Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun in Fortnite is to summon and defeat the Cerberus boss at the Grim Gate. Cerberus will always drop the Mythic shotgun, its medallion, and a stack of ammo when defeated.

To summon Cerberus in Chapter Five, season two, go to the southeast part of Grim Gate and interact with the small statue that says “Challenge Cerberus.” After you start summoning Cerberus, you must first defeat the hounds guarding the area. Cerberus will only show up after you kill all the hounds.

Trying to tackle the Cerberus boss early in a match is hard. It’s easier if you’ve already got a good weapon, plenty of shields and recovery items, and items that boost your mobility. Cerberus hits hard, has lots of health and shields, and moves fast, so you’ll need a smart approach to win.

A screenshot of the player character about to challenge Cerberus in Fortnite.
Start your attempt by interacting with the statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat Cerberus, aim for the high ground and keep your distance. Its spinning attack can quickly lower your health, so avoid getting too close. Items like the Impulse Grenade can help you move quickly and stay out of danger, while using Assault Rifles and Snipers instead of Shotguns and SMGs let you maximize your damage from a safe distance.

Before summoning Cerberus, I recommend clearing the Grim Gate area of other players. The fight is long and loud, and attracts attention. If others are nearby, they could take you out while you’re busy with Cerberus, and then kill it themselves to take the loot you worked for. You can use this situation to your advantage, however: if you’re not well-equipped but already in the area, hide until someone else nearly defeats Cerberus. Then, you can attack that player, take them out, and finish off Cerberus to claim the Mythic Gatekeeper Shotgun for yourself.

Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun stats

StatValue
Damage97
Critical damage146
Magazine3
Reload speed2.1 seconds
Fire rate1.7
