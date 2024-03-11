Category:
Best ways to farm XP in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Published: Mar 11, 2024 07:33 am
Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Image via Epic Games

If you want sweet rewards in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, your best bet is buying the battle pass and grinding experience to unlock new cosmetics. 

Even though most players grind out their seasonal battle pass by completing all quests, there are other ways of getting experience in Fortnite. So, here are the best ways to farm XP in Chapter Five, season two.

The best ways to farm experience in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two

Fortnite artwork with battle pass skins including Zeus, Huntress, and Korra.
You can get XP from different sources. Image via Epic Games

Completing quests

Epic Games added a ton of new quests for Chapter Five, season two, and most of them award 10,000 experience. Many quests task you with uncovering secrets on the new and improved island, or simply interacting with new and unvaulted items, and you can complete them easily. This is a great start, but if you’re playing Fortnite on a regular basis, you’ll quickly run out of quests. 

Play LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite can give you up to 30,000 XP every 15 minutes. This is an amazing source of XP if you don’t feel like playing Battle Royale or Zero Build. It’s important that you actively play LEGO Fortnite, or you’ll be kicked from the world. So, if you invest your time into this game mode, you can get a level and a half every hour. 

Play Creative maps 

Creative maps are usually meant for players to play around or learn new skills. This season, you can get a ton of experience by jumping into Creative maps and seeing what else Fortnite has to offer. Remember, the experience cap for these maps is 200,000, and after you reach it, you can’t earn any more XP here.

Load AFK XP maps

AFK maps are a great source of XP, and in Chapter Five, season two, there are lots of glitches that allow you to get an infinite amount of experience. Essentially, you load up the map, find special buttons, and interact with them for a ton of XP. One of the best examples I’ve found so far comes from content creator LOOTSTATION. Make sure to follow all instructions and load the match in private, not public, or else you won’t get any experience. 

