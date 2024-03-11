How much XP does LEGO Fortnite give?

When a new season of Fortnite arrives all that’s on most player’s minds is the quickest way to level up the battle pass. While skilled players might be fine to take victory royales and complete quests in the traditional game, LEGO Fortnite is also a viable way to level up.

Battle pass experience is shared across all facets of the expanded Fortnite universe, which means you can earn rewards just playing LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, or any game you like. With LEGO Fortnite being the most popular of the bunch, you’re probably wondering how much XP you should expect to earn.

Can you get XP in LEGO Fortnite?

Level up while you enjoy the fun. Image via Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite can provide you with around 30,000 XP every 15 minutes of playtime, according to reports from Fortnite players who have been enjoying the game since launch.

This XP comes for playing the game, so it’s one of the very easiest ways to level up your battle pass in Fortnite. However, it’s important to note you can no longer boot up LEGO Fortnite and AFK to get XP; now you must be actively playing or you will be kicked from your world.

If you are playing then you’ll be earning around one and a half levels each hour, which isn’t bad given you don’t need to do anything specific. Compound this with XP from completing any LEGO Fortnite quests and you have a great system to quickly level up.

LEGO Fortnite has had its fair share of issues since launch and one has caused an error where no playtime XP is being awarded. Unfortunately, despite the devs patching the problem, some players have still experienced it this season, so if you find you’re not getting XP then it’s probably worth abandoning this strategy until it’s solved.