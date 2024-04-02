How to get the Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

After months of haunting players with her unavailability in the battle pass, Korra arrives in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Recommended Videos

If Aang‘s arrival to Fortnite and Korra‘s questline isn’t enough to kick off the FortntiexAvatar collab with a bang, then Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique item definitely is. The rumors of this collab have finally come to a halt, and we can finally rejoice on ATLA-themed gliders, skins, and cosmetics until the event ends. If you want to make the most of Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite, here’s how to find and use this item.

How to get Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

The crossover we all need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look for the Mythic Waterbending Technique inside regular yellow and gold and special blue and silver chests. It can also spawn scattered as floor loot and be dropped by Supply Drones in most major POIs or Supply Drops from SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite.

While it’s a Mythic item, you won’t have much trouble finding one. I ran into my first Mythic Waterbending Technique on the floor while exploring Reckless Railways. If you’re looking for a loot path with tons of chests to secure a Waterbending Technique, check out our best loot path for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to use Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Infinite healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two uses for Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite: to deal damage and to restore health.

It can hurl sharp ice projectiles at opponents , dealing damage with each blow. Though this item lasts infinitely, you must reload it once it runs out of charge. Reloading the Waterbending Technique prompts a cool Avatar-like animation that leaves you exposed to incoming fire, so use it cautiously.

, dealing damage with each blow. Though this item lasts infinitely, you must reload it once it runs out of charge. Reloading the Waterbending Technique prompts a cool Avatar-like animation that leaves you exposed to incoming fire, so use it cautiously. If you come into contact with water, it restores up to 100 health points. This includes beaches, rivers, lakes, and the Sphinx River. When you get into the water, your character gets a blue glow, and a soft sound plays, indicating your health is being restored. Keep in mind the Waterbending Technique does not restore shields.

This item doesn’t deal a lot of damage, especially if the enemy has already locked onto you. If you’re set on using it offensively, don’t stand still while firing projectiles.

Instead of using it to damage opponents, I recommend keeping it in your inventory for healing purposes. Combined with the Sphinx speed boost, it can be useful when you need regrouping and healing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more