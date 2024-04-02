Category:
Fortnite

How to get the Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Waterbending in Fortnite.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 09:59 am
Waterbending in FN
Screenshot by Dot Esports

After months of haunting players with her unavailability in the battle pass, Korra arrives in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Recommended Videos

If Aang‘s arrival to Fortnite and Korra‘s questline isn’t enough to kick off the FortntiexAvatar collab with a bang, then Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique item definitely is. The rumors of this collab have finally come to a halt, and we can finally rejoice on ATLA-themed gliders, skins, and cosmetics until the event ends. If you want to make the most of Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite, here’s how to find and use this item.

How to get Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Deku learning how to Airbend
The crossover we all need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look for the Mythic Waterbending Technique inside regular yellow and gold and special blue and silver chests. It can also spawn scattered as floor loot and be dropped by Supply Drones in most major POIs or Supply Drops from SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite.

While it’s a Mythic item, you won’t have much trouble finding one. I ran into my first Mythic Waterbending Technique on the floor while exploring Reckless Railways. If you’re looking for a loot path with tons of chests to secure a Waterbending Technique, check out our best loot path for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to use Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Deku the last airbender
Infinite healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two uses for Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique in Fortnite: to deal damage and to restore health.

  • It can hurl sharp ice projectiles at opponents, dealing damage with each blow. Though this item lasts infinitely, you must reload it once it runs out of charge. Reloading the Waterbending Technique prompts a cool Avatar-like animation that leaves you exposed to incoming fire, so use it cautiously.
  • If you come into contact with water, it restores up to 100 health points. This includes beaches, rivers, lakes, and the Sphinx River. When you get into the water, your character gets a blue glow, and a soft sound plays, indicating your health is being restored. Keep in mind the Waterbending Technique does not restore shields.

This item doesn’t deal a lot of damage, especially if the enemy has already locked onto you. If you’re set on using it offensively, don’t stand still while firing projectiles.

Instead of using it to damage opponents, I recommend keeping it in your inventory for healing purposes. Combined with the Sphinx speed boost, it can be useful when you need regrouping and healing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fortnite April 2 update patch notes: Korra, Mythic Waterbending, and Aang teaser
Korra surrounded by the four elements in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite April 2 update patch notes: Korra, Mythic Waterbending, and Aang teaser
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Where to find Aang in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 – Aang location
Aang and Appa inside sphere FN
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where to find Aang in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 – Aang location
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Is Fortnite removing Zero Build?
A Fortnite character standing beside the Zero Build logo.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Is Fortnite removing Zero Build?
Matt Porter Matt Porter Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fortnite April 2 update patch notes: Korra, Mythic Waterbending, and Aang teaser
Korra surrounded by the four elements in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite April 2 update patch notes: Korra, Mythic Waterbending, and Aang teaser
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Where to find Aang in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 – Aang location
Aang and Appa inside sphere FN
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where to find Aang in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 – Aang location
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Is Fortnite removing Zero Build?
A Fortnite character standing beside the Zero Build logo.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Is Fortnite removing Zero Build?
Matt Porter Matt Porter Apr 2, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?