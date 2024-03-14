Best loot path in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is in our mortal hands, and toying with the Gods’ power has never been so much fun, especially with a good loot path.

Recommended Videos

Though we merely transitioned from one season to the next, I never anticipated how much just four new points of interest could change the game’s dynamic. Whereas in the previous season you could just land in any Vault and get epic loot from the get-go, season two does away with this mechanic altogether. Society Bosses have packed their bags, taking their Society Medallions and Vault goodies with them. You’re left to your own devices to track down the best loot path to survive in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two—unless you follow my advice, that is.

Best loot route in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Follow in my footsteps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best loot path in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is in The Underworld area. Land in the temple north of Hades’ lair and make your way northeast to make the most God Chests, Slurp Barrels, characters for hire, and Bunkers this season has to offer.

Here’s how to follow the best loot path step by step:

Landing spot: First God Chest

God-tier loot, baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aim to land at the temple northwest of The Underworld. Here, you can find the first God Chest in this loot path. If you’re lucky, there should be a pair of Wings of Icarus to complete the rest of the loot route flying, but it can also be done on foot.

Second stop: Second God Chest

Found ya. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take a sharp right to continue the best loot path in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. As you make your way through this spiky mountain, keep your eyes peeled and ears sharp for the sight and sound of a second God Chest. It’s hidden beneath a spike, which makes it particularly hard to find. If you’re having trouble, try walking backward while heading east.

Third stop: Slurp Barrel trailer

Slurp up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After snagging all that loot, keep heading southeast to run into a trailer with a campsite in front of it. You can stock up on shields by breaking the Slurp Barrels here. Also, don’t miss out on the chest inside the tent. Break the tent with your pickaxe to spot it.

If you’re feeling daring, there’s a Reboot Van located nearby. Jump on unsuspecting enemies to increase your kill count.

Fourth stop: Zipline chest

A little treat for the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can just take flight and head straight to Rebel’s Roost (our fifth stop in this Fortnite Chapter Five, season two loot path) if you have the Wings of Icarus, you can also take the Zipline nearby if you are on foot. It’s located a bit further south of where you found the trailer. In between Ziplines, there’s a common chest waiting to be cracked open.

Fifth Stop: Hired gun or NPC Vendor

Best girl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head north near Rebel’s Roost to find Myna, an NPC you can either hire, challenge to a duel, or purchase weapons from. While I strongly recommend you hire her to have an extra helping hand and an excellent Scout Specialist in battle, any of the other options can give you an upper hand in the match.

Sixth Stop: Lavish Lair’s Bunker

Mine all mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After paying Myna a visit, head south to find Lavish Lair’s Bunker. Bunkers are filled with loot: You can find three Rare Chests, several weapon cases, and a Weapon Mod bench. Don’t expect to get the place all to yourself, as enemy players could potentially swing by at any minute.

This is when Myna’s skills come in handy. Every 60 seconds, she highlights nearby enemies in red. You have plenty of time to prepare accordingly and fend off incoming enemy players.

The reason Lavish Lair’s Bunker is our last stop in the best loot path in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is because all Bunkers open their doors after the second storm closes in. You can’t get in and claim all this loot earlier than this.

Optional stop: Gas Station’s Mending Machine

There’s only one thing that may stand between you and your hard-earned Bunker loot: the storm. If the area is slightly inside the storm’s reach, pay the Gas Station nearby a visit and purchase a couple of Med Kits from the Mending Machine. When your health is below 25 percent, consume one to replenish your health bar. Remember, the Wings of Icarus can quickly get you out of harm when you’re done looting.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more