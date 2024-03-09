All Bunker Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two does away with the concept of Vaults altogether. But that doesn’t mean weapon cases and weapon modding have been wiped from the game.

As we transition from season one to Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, many items and weapons have been vaulted. The list of loot that is no longer with us, however, doesn’t account for removed mechanics, such as Society Medallions and Vaults. Long gone are the days of dropping in a secret place, breaking strategically placed boxes, and snagging rare or legendary loot from the get-go. Now, we have to deal with Fortnite‘s Bunkers.

How to open Bunkers in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Krieg who? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bunkers will automatically open when the second storm closes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. There’s no puzzle or secret mechanic to open them earlier, you just have to wait and survive. When the time is right, a blaring siren will sound from the Bunker, indicating that it’s about to open up.

Inside each Bunker, you can find gold and blue chests with uncommon, rare, and even legendary loot. There’s also a Weapon Mod Bench to modify your weapons as you please.

All Bunker locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Nine Bunkers for all. Image by Dot Esports

There are nine Bunker scattered all over the Fortnite Chapter Five, season two map. Here is every location:

Southwest of the Underworld

Southeast of Rebel’s Roost

West of Grim Gate

Northeast of Lavish Lair

North of Reckless Railways

South of Reckless Railways

West of Mount Olympus

South of Fencing Fields

South of Pleasant Piazza

To complete the quest asking you to mod a weapon at a Mod Bench inside a Bunker in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, locate any of the Bunkers and wait until the second storm wave is over. Be ready to fend off other players, though.

Fortnite: How to use a Mod Bench in a Bunker

Next-level weapon modding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To mod a weapon in Fortnite, equip a weapon in the hotbar and interact with a Mod Bench. The modding menu lets you choose whether you want to modify a weapon’s optic, magazine, barrel, or under barrel. Each modification costs gold bars, so make sure to stock up on those whenever you can.