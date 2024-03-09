All Bunker Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two does away with the concept of Vaults altogether. But that doesn’t mean weapon cases and weapon modding have been wiped from the game.
As we transition from season one to Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, many items and weapons have been vaulted. The list of loot that is no longer with us, however, doesn’t account for removed mechanics, such as Society Medallions and Vaults. Long gone are the days of dropping in a secret place, breaking strategically placed boxes, and snagging rare or legendary loot from the get-go. Now, we have to deal with Fortnite‘s Bunkers.
How to open Bunkers in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Bunkers will automatically open when the second storm closes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. There’s no puzzle or secret mechanic to open them earlier, you just have to wait and survive. When the time is right, a blaring siren will sound from the Bunker, indicating that it’s about to open up.
Inside each Bunker, you can find gold and blue chests with uncommon, rare, and even legendary loot. There’s also a Weapon Mod Bench to modify your weapons as you please.
All Bunker locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
There are nine Bunker scattered all over the Fortnite Chapter Five, season two map. Here is every location:
- Southwest of the Underworld
- Southeast of Rebel’s Roost
- West of Grim Gate
- Northeast of Lavish Lair
- North of Reckless Railways
- South of Reckless Railways
- West of Mount Olympus
- South of Fencing Fields
- South of Pleasant Piazza
To complete the quest asking you to mod a weapon at a Mod Bench inside a Bunker in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, locate any of the Bunkers and wait until the second storm wave is over. Be ready to fend off other players, though.
Fortnite: How to use a Mod Bench in a Bunker
To mod a weapon in Fortnite, equip a weapon in the hotbar and interact with a Mod Bench. The modding menu lets you choose whether you want to modify a weapon’s optic, magazine, barrel, or under barrel. Each modification costs gold bars, so make sure to stock up on those whenever you can.