Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2: All vaulted weapons and items

While we’re all excited about Fortnite‘s new content, let’s pay our respects to the weapons and items that are no longer with us.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two has arrived, bringing a flood of new items, a fresh battle pass, and plenty of changes detailed in the update’s patch notes. But not everything introduced with v29.00 is new. Fortnite Chapter Five, season two also sees the vaulting of several weapons and items available in the previous season.

All removed items and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

New shiny stuff. Image via Epic Games

Below is a list of all the items that have been vaulted from Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two, which means they are no longer in the game:

Crash Pad Jr. : An item that would launch you into the air.

: An item that would launch you into the air. Grapple Blade : An epic weapon that would help you traverse the island and deal melee damage.

: An epic weapon that would help you traverse the island and deal melee damage. Ballistic Shield : The controversial unbreakable shield and pistol are gone.

: The controversial unbreakable shield and pistol are gone. EMP Stealth Camo : Solid Snake’s invisibility tool has been removed from the game.

: Solid Snake’s invisibility tool has been removed from the game. Cardboard Box : An item that would let you hide inside cardboard boxes.

: An item that would let you hide inside cardboard boxes. Lock On Pistol : A pistol that would lock onto enemies and fire four aimed shots.

: A pistol that would lock onto enemies and fire four aimed shots. Hyper SMG : A submachine gun and Valeria’s Mythic.

: A submachine gun and Valeria’s Mythic. Striker AR : An assault rifle and Nisha’s Mythic.

: An assault rifle and Nisha’s Mythic. Enforcer AR : An assault weapon available in common, uncommon, rare, and epic varieties.

: An assault weapon available in common, uncommon, rare, and epic varieties. Anvil Rocket Launcher : The explosive weapon ideal for exploding cards has been removed.

: The explosive weapon ideal for exploding cards has been removed. Bananas : With Peely safe, bananas are removed from Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two.

: With Peely safe, bananas are removed from Fortnite in Chapter Five, season two. Snowball Launcher : With the removal of snowy locations and the arrival of Greek legendary POIs, the Snowball Launcher is gone.

: With the removal of snowy locations and the arrival of Greek legendary POIs, the Snowball Launcher is gone. Mythics & Medallions from Society Bosses : Medallions from Society Bosses have been removed, but new bosses await in the new season.

: Medallions from Society Bosses have been removed, but new bosses await in the new season. Pizza Party: Wave goodbye to the TMNT collab, as Avatar: The Last Airbender debuts in the latest Fortnite season.

While these items are currently not available in the game, that doesn’t mean they won’t ever be back in the game. There’s a chance a future Fortnite season will unvault them and bring them back.