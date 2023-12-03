All Fortnite Chapter 5 Society Medallions and its effects

One medal will never be enough.

Society Medallions are Fortnite’s latest in-game collectibles that grant buffs to players. These medals were added to the game in Chapter Five, season one, and there are plenty of them to collect in a single match.

Considering these medals double as survival tools, they allow players to last longer in fights. Toward the later stages of a match, where each resource plays a crucial role, these medallions can be the difference-makers.

How many Society Medallions are there in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 1?

There are 10 Society Medallions in Fortnite Chapter Five, season one. These medallions drop from bosses around the map, and collecting all of them in a single match will be a long process. While you can try to visit most of the bosses at the start of the match, most will be hot spots and attract competition.

In my games, I was able to get most Medallions from other players. After defeating a single boss at the beginning of the game, I played the rest of the match normally and accumulated two more medallions after taking down two other players who had them.

All Society Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 1

Society Medallion Item Effect Dapper Dude’s Medallion Dapper Dude’s Medallion increases max Shield capacity. Fancy Fencer’s Medallion (Max Shield) Fancy Fencer’s Medallion increases max Shield capacity. Femme Fatale’s Medallion Femme Fatale’s Medallion increases max Shield capacity. Montague’s Medallion Montague’s Medallion replenishes Shield over time. Nisha’s Medallion Nisha’s Medallion replenishes Shield over time. Oscar’s Medallion Oscar’s Medallion replenishes Shield over time. Peter Griffin’s Medallion (Max Shield) This version of Peter Griffin’s Medallion increases a player’s max Shield. Peter Griffin’s Medallion Peter Griffin’s Medallion replenishes Shield over time. Tie Tiger’s Medallion (Max Shield) Tie Tiger’s Medallion increases max shield. Valeria’s Medallion Valeria’s Medallion automatically replenishes Shield over time.

Society Medallion effects as players add more of them to their inventories in Fortnite.

Knowing how to get Society Medallions in Fortnite will be key as long as the items stay in the game since their survivability bonuses are excellent endgame tools.