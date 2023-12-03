How to get Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Chapter 1

Medallions in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 5, Season 1, and add a new dimension to the game for players who like to play smart.
While Medallions can offer players very interesting benefits, it is not without risk. If you want to grab Medallions, then you should understand the serious downside to them: you will be marked on the map for your enemies to find. The more of them you carry, the more precise that location will be, making you something of a beacon for your opponents.
How to get Medallions in Fortnite
You can get Medallions by defeating Oscar, Nisha, Montague, Valeria, and Peter Griffin. Yes, Peter Griffin from Family Guy. These characters make up your location bosses for Chapter 5, Season 1. Once we have all the boss locations tracked down, we will add them to this article.
The Medallion benefits are as follows, and stack as you hold more of them:
- 1-2 Normal Medallions – +3 Shield per tick
- 3 Normal Medallions – +6 Shield per tick
- 4-5 Normal Medallions – +8 Shield per tick
- 1-2 Max Shield Medallions – 110 Max Shield
- 3 Max Shield Medallions – 140 Max Shield
- 4-5 Max Shield Medallions – 200 Max Shield
So, if you just love firefights and want to give other players a reason to come to you, you know what to do. A good mix of Medallions and the right Augments could turn you into a big problem for other folks in the lobby.
All Medallions in Fortnite
- Oscar’s Medallion – Your shield automatically replenishes over time. The amount replenished per tick is increased with each Medallion that you hold.
- Tie Tiger’s Medallion (Max Shield) – increases max shield. The effect is even greater if you are holding all five medallions.
- Nisha’s Medallion – Your shield automatically replenishes over time. The amount replenished per tick is increased with each Medallion that you hold.
- Fancy Fencer’s Medallion (Max Shield) – increases max shield. The effect is even greater if you are holding all five medallions.
- Montague’s Medallion – Your shield automatically replenishes over time. The amount replenished per tick is increased with each Medallion that you hold.
- Dapper Dude’s Medallion – increases max shield. The effect is even greater if you are holding all five medallions.
- Valeria’s Medallion – Your shield automatically replenishes over time. The amount replenished per tick is increased with each Medallion that you hold.
- Femme Fatale’s Medallion – increases max shield. The effect is even greater if you are holding all five medallions.
- Peter Griffin’s Medallion – Your shield automatically replenishes over time. The amount replenished per tick is increased with each Medallion that you hold.
- Peter Griffin’s Medallion (Max Shield) – increases max shield. The effect is even greater if you are holding all five medallions.