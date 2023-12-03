How to get Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Chapter 1

Medallions in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 5, Season 1, and add a new dimension to the game for players who like to play smart.

While Medallions can offer players very interesting benefits, it is not without risk. If you want to grab Medallions, then you should understand the serious downside to them: you will be marked on the map for your enemies to find. The more of them you carry, the more precise that location will be, making you something of a beacon for your opponents.

How to get Medallions in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

You can get Medallions by defeating Oscar, Nisha, Montague, Valeria, and Peter Griffin. Yes, Peter Griffin from Family Guy. These characters make up your location bosses for Chapter 5, Season 1. Once we have all the boss locations tracked down, we will add them to this article.

The Medallion benefits are as follows, and stack as you hold more of them:

1-2 Normal Medallions – +3 Shield per tick

3 Normal Medallions – +6 Shield per tick

4-5 Normal Medallions – +8 Shield per tick

1-2 Max Shield Medallions – 110 Max Shield

3 Max Shield Medallions – 140 Max Shield

4-5 Max Shield Medallions – 200 Max Shield

So, if you just love firefights and want to give other players a reason to come to you, you know what to do. A good mix of Medallions and the right Augments could turn you into a big problem for other folks in the lobby.

All Medallions in Fortnite