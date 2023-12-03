All Augments and what they do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

After a brief hiatus, Augments in Fortnite have returned in Chapter 5, Season 1. This means you can power yourself up over the course of a game.

Augments can be earned while playing the game and will give you an important tactical edge, depending on what you choose. Knowing exactly what each Augment does when you have the option to pick it is very important, as picking the wrong one might leave you stuck in a tricky situation. You can find a list of all Augments in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 below.

Augment Description
Swift CombatantGain increased movement speed while aiming down sights, reloading, and after downing enemies.
Laser PrecisionWeapons with a laser mod deal slightly increased headshot damage. Gain a rare weapon with a laser mod.
Jump TimeGain a Super Sprint Jump every 20 seconds.
Soothing SlapGain a Slap Energy Regen after using any healing consumable.
Flow FinderGain a Flowberry Fizz, and a get a splash of Flow when opening any container.
Mini RewardInstantly gain mini shields and gain additional mini shields when opening containers.
Shotgun SharpshooterShotguns have reduce damage fall off at medium and long ranges,
Magazine MunitionsReceive ammo when reloading a weapon with a drum mag. Gain a rare weapon with a drum mag.
Pinpoint P2XEnemies are revealed when hit by a weapon with a P2X optic. Gain a rare weapon with a P2X optic.
Shield BreakawayGain the Slap effect when your shield breaks. Does not include overshields.
Cluster CollectorGain two Cluster Clingers. Eliminations grant additional Cluster Clingers.
Light Flow BulletsGain flow low gravity for a few seconds after firing a weapon with light ammo.
Shield SuppressorWeapons with suppressors deal increased damage to fields. Gain a rare weapon with a suppressor.
Rifle RefreshAssault and Sniper Rifles will instantly reload their magazine when downing or eliminating a player.
Water RifterGet Rifted into the air when you swim into a fishing spot or if you stay in the water for 15 seconds.
Barrier BreakerWeapons with a muzzle brake mod deal increased damage to structures. Gain a rare weapon with a muzzle brake mod.
Rifle RationsReloading a rifle will grant you some Mushroom snacks. More will be granted if reloading from empty.
Fatigue ReloadOnce per full stamina bar, when your stamina is depleted, reload your equipped weapon instantly.
Rare RichesRandomly receive numerous Gold Bars, a Ballistic Shield, or a Grapple Blade.
Defiant DashYou gain a few seconds of Zero Point Dash when your shield breaks. Does not include overshield.
Agile MendingReduce the movement speed penalty while channeling healing items.

These are all the augments that we know about so far, and we will add any more that we discover throughout the season.

Aidan O'Brien
A massive gaming fan, Aidan has been bad at esports since before it had a name. Known for haunting Quake and Unreal Tournament servers back in the day, he graduated to being bad at Brood War before moving on to becoming a terrible ADC in any MOBA that will have him. He spends too much time in Warframe and Destiny 2, and is eyeballing Marathon like a starving man looking at a sandwich.

