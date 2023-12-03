All Augments and what they do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

After a brief hiatus, Augments in Fortnite have returned in Chapter 5, Season 1. This means you can power yourself up over the course of a game.

Augments can be earned while playing the game and will give you an important tactical edge, depending on what you choose. Knowing exactly what each Augment does when you have the option to pick it is very important, as picking the wrong one might leave you stuck in a tricky situation. You can find a list of all Augments in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 below.

Augment Description Swift Combatant Gain increased movement speed while aiming down sights, reloading, and after downing enemies. Laser Precision Weapons with a laser mod deal slightly increased headshot damage. Gain a rare weapon with a laser mod. Jump Time Gain a Super Sprint Jump every 20 seconds. Soothing Slap Gain a Slap Energy Regen after using any healing consumable. Flow Finder Gain a Flowberry Fizz, and a get a splash of Flow when opening any container. Mini Reward Instantly gain mini shields and gain additional mini shields when opening containers. Shotgun Sharpshooter Shotguns have reduce damage fall off at medium and long ranges, Magazine Munitions Receive ammo when reloading a weapon with a drum mag. Gain a rare weapon with a drum mag. Pinpoint P2X Enemies are revealed when hit by a weapon with a P2X optic. Gain a rare weapon with a P2X optic. Shield Breakaway Gain the Slap effect when your shield breaks. Does not include overshields. Cluster Collector Gain two Cluster Clingers. Eliminations grant additional Cluster Clingers. Light Flow Bullets Gain flow low gravity for a few seconds after firing a weapon with light ammo. Shield Suppressor Weapons with suppressors deal increased damage to fields. Gain a rare weapon with a suppressor. Rifle Refresh Assault and Sniper Rifles will instantly reload their magazine when downing or eliminating a player. Water Rifter Get Rifted into the air when you swim into a fishing spot or if you stay in the water for 15 seconds. Barrier Breaker Weapons with a muzzle brake mod deal increased damage to structures. Gain a rare weapon with a muzzle brake mod. Rifle Rations Reloading a rifle will grant you some Mushroom snacks. More will be granted if reloading from empty. Fatigue Reload Once per full stamina bar, when your stamina is depleted, reload your equipped weapon instantly. Rare Riches Randomly receive numerous Gold Bars, a Ballistic Shield, or a Grapple Blade. Defiant Dash You gain a few seconds of Zero Point Dash when your shield breaks. Does not include overshield. Agile Mending Reduce the movement speed penalty while channeling healing items.

These are all the augments that we know about so far, and we will add any more that we discover throughout the season.